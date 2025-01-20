Yoga Asana, Week 3: How To Do Kaliasana

Rediff.com introduces a new fitness series in which rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week this year.

As the weeks pass and the number of asanas increase, she will also create a fitness schedule for you using these asanas.

This week, let's learn to do Kaliasana, also known as the Goddess Pose.

Questions about yoga? Ask rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

IMAGE: Pushpa R shows you how to do Kaliasana, the Goddess Pose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

Kaliasana: Unleash your inner strength and balance

What if a single pose could channel your inner power, stabilise your body and uplift your spirit?

Kaliasana, also known as the Goddess Pose, is a dynamic asana that combines strength, poise and groundedness.

How to do the Kaliasana

1. Start in a wide stance: Stand tall and keep your feet about 3-4 feet apart.

2. Turn your feet outward: Point your toes at a 45-degree angle, keeping your heels grounded.

3. Bend your knees: Lower your hips into a squat, ensuring your knees align with your toes and your thighs are parallel to the ground.

4. Engage your core: Tuck your tailbone slightly to avoid overarching your back.

5. Raise your arms: Extend your arms out to the sides and upward, palms facing inward, or bring them to the prayer position at your chest.

6. Hold and breathe: Stay grounded, breathe deeply and hold the pose for 20-30 seconds.

Benefits of Kaliasana

Strengthens the lower body: Tones thighs, calves and glutes.

Enhances balance and stability: Improves body awareness and control.

Opens the hips: Promotes flexibility and eases tension in the pelvic region.

Boosts inner confidence: Cultivates a sense of empowerment and resilience.

Activates energy centres: Stimulates the root and sacral chakras for grounding and creativity.

Kaliasana might look simple but perfecting the alignment and balance is no small feat.

Special instructions

Those who have severe knee or hip pain, recent leg injuries or issues with balance should avoid this asana.

Variations for all needs

Older adults: Use a wall or chair for support while lowering into the squat.

Kids: Turn it into a playful stance by pretending to be a strong goddess or warrior.

Pregnant women: Perform a gentle variation with less depth in the squat and added support for balance.

Kaliasana is more than just a pose; it's a symbol of strength, balance and empowerment.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.