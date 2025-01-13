Yoga Asana, Week 2: How To Do Trikonasana

Rediff.com introduces a new fitness series in which rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week this year.

As the weeks pass and the number of asanas increase, she will also create a fitness schedule for you using these asanas.

PLEASE SEE Week 1: How to do Ekapadasana

This week, let's do Trikonasana, the Triangle Pose.

Questions about yoga? Ask rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

Do you want to stay fit every day?

Would you like to know simple exercises that you can do?

rediffGURU Pushpa has designed a set of exercises to guide you every week in your journey towards physical and mental well-being.

Week 2, Asana 2

Trikonasana: Align Your Body, Focus Your Mind

IMAGE: Trikonasana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

Have you ever longed for a single stretch to awaken your body and mind, to feel both grounded and limitless at once?

Then you should try the Trikonasana, the Triangle Pose -- a timeless asana that balances strength, flexibility and mindfulness.

But here's the catch: Perfection in simplicity requires expertise. Are you ready to embrace it?

How to do the Trikonasana

Begin with the Tadasana: Stand tall with feet together, shoulders relaxed and arms by your sides.





Step wide: Take a wide stance, with your feet about three to four feet apart.





Turn your feet: Point your right foot outward at a 90-degree angle and point slightly inward with your left foot.





Extend your arms: Raise your arms parallel to the ground, palms facing downwards.





Reach and tilt: Inhale deeply. While exhaling, reach your right hand toward your right foot while your left arm extends upward. Keep your chest open.





Gaze upward: Look toward your raised left hand and hold the pose for 15 to 30 seconds.

Benefits of Trikonasana

Improves flexibility: Stretches the hamstrings, hips and spine.





Boosts strength: Strengthens legs, knees and ankles.





Enhances balance: Cultivates physical and mental equilibrium.





Stimulates digestion: Engages the abdominal organs for better metabolism.





Relieves stress: Opens the chest and improves breathing, reducing anxiety.

Wouldn't it be wonderful to unlock these benefits?

Special instructions

Who should avoid?

Avoid this pose if you have severe neck or back injuries or vertigo. Consult a coach if unsure.

Variation for older adults: Use a block or a chair for support to avoid strain.

Variation for kids: Encourage them to imagine they're making a star shape.

Variation for pregnant women: Modify by widening the stance and avoiding deep twists.

PLEASE SEE Week 1: How to do Ekapadasana

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

Questions about yoga? Ask rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.



Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.