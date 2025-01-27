Yoga Asana Week 4: How To Do Parshvakonasana

In this year-long Rediff.com fitness series, rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week.

As the number of asanas increase, she will also create a fitness schedule for you using these asanas.

This week, let's learn to do Parshvakonasana.



Yoga-related questions? Ask rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

Asana 4: Parshvakonasana, Grace and strength in every stretch

IMAGE: Yoga expert Pushpa R shows you how to do Parshvakonasana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

What if one pose could blend strength, flexibility and grace while grounding your mind and energising your body?

Enter Parshvakonasana, the Extended Side Angle Pose -- a dynamic asana that challenges and rewards in equal measure.

How to do the Parshvakonasana

Begin in Tadasana: Stand tall with feet together, arms relaxed by your sides.

Step wide: Spread your legs about 3-4 feet apart.

Position your feet: Turn your right foot out at 90 degrees and slightly angle your left foot inward.

Bend your front knee: Lower your right knee until it's directly above your ankle, forming a 90-degree angle.

Reach and extend: Place your right hand on the ground or on a block near your right foot. Extend your left arm overhead, forming a straight line from fingertips to foot.

Engage your core: Lengthen your spine, open your chest. Breathe deeply, evenly.

Repeat on the other side: Hold for 15 to 30 seconds on each side.

Benefits of Parshvakonasana

Strengthens legs and core: Builds endurance and stability.

Improves flexibility: Stretches the hips, groin, spine and shoulders.

Boosts posture: Aligns and strengthens the spine.

Energises the body: Increases blood flow and activates key muscle groups.

Cultivates focus: Sharpens concentration and mindfulness.

Special instructions

Who should avoid?

If you have severe knee, shoulder or hip injuries, approach this pose cautiously or skip it entirely.

Variations

Older adults: Use a block or wall support to reduce strain.

Kids: Encourage them to reach for an imaginary star to make it fun and engaging.

Pregnant women: Avoid deep bends. Opt for a gentle variation with reduced intensity.

Yoga-related questions? Ask rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.