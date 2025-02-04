Yoga Asana, Week 5: How to Do Virabhadrasana III

In this year-long Rediff.com Get Fit With Yoga series, rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week.

As the number of asanas increase, she will also create a fitness schedule for you using these asanas.

This week, let's learn to do Virabhadrasana III aka the Warrior Pose.

Asana 5: Virabhadrasana, Discover your inner warrior

IMAGE: Yoga expert Pushpa R shows you how to do the Virabhadrasana III. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

Do you ever feel the need to summon strength from within, to ground yourself and rise above life's challenges?

Enter Virabhadrasana, the Warrior Pose, a transformative asana that awakens your inner hero. But remember, this is not just a pose; it's an experience.

There are three different variations of this asana.

Here's a step-by-step guide to perform one of its variations, the Virabhadrasana III.

How to do Virabhadrasana III

Begin in Tadasana (Mountain Pose): Stand tall with your feet together and hands by your sides.

Shift your weight onto one leg: Engage your core and find your balance.

Raise the other leg and extend it backwards: Lift your other leg straight behind you, keeping it parallel to the ground, as you bend forwards.

Raise your arms sideways: Stretch them out in line with your shoulders, palms facing down.

Keep your gaze forward: Maintain a long spine and a steady breath as you hold the pose.

Benefits of Virabhadrasana III

Builds leg, shoulder and core strength.





Enhances balance and stability, grounding the mind and body.





Improves concentration, fostering mental clarity.





Opens the hips and chest, promoting flexibility.





Boosts confidence and courage, channelling the warrior spirit.

Special instructions

Who should avoid?

Those with severe knee or hip issues, high blood pressure or recent injuries should practise caution or consult a yoga expert.

Variations

Older adults: Use a wall for support to maintain balance.

Kids: Make it playful by pretending to be warriors in a story.

Pregnant women: Modify the pose by reducing the depth of the front knee bend and avoiding overextension.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

