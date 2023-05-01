Yashasvi Jaiswal Zooms To Top In MVP Index

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2023 after Game 42.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 124 in just 62 balls has made him this IPL's most valuable player with a MVPI of 511.

Devon Conway (422) has jumped to third place, and Marcus Stoinis (348) is now at # 9; he could stay up there if his finger allows him.

Seven of the top 10 performers are currently from India; it is especially gratifying to see Virat Kohli (7, 363) up there after last year's horrors.

India's three top test all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (406), Axar Patel (394) and R Ashwin (361) are also in the top ten.

It makes you wonder if there's a real test vs T20 divide, or it's really only about good form.

Look at how Ajinkya Rahane (25, 289) is playing! And wouldn't it be wonderful if England's best test batsman, Joe Root, also joins the party from RR?

Recall that MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

To have the best MVPI value, batters must score a lot of runs with a high strike rate and bowlers must take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

Table 1 (we've now broken up our data into two tables) also identifies players that offer best value for money, via the paisa vasool index (PVI).

PVI tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes.

Look down Table 1 to spot players with a PVI of less than $500. They are the real 'steals' of every franchise!

Best Performing Players In IPL 2023 (after Match 42 ending 30.4.23)

Rank Player Team From MVPI PVI($) 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 511 614 2 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 478 1021 3 Devon Conway CSK NZ 422 186 4 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 406 3090 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 398 1182 6 Axar Patel DC IND 394 1592 7 Virat Kohli RCB IND 363 2880 8 R Ashwin RR IND 361 1086 9 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 348 1842 10 Shubman Gill GT IND 345 1616 11 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 338 1443 12 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 336 104 13 Jos Buttler RR ENG 332 2361 14 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 331 4382 15 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 331 2316 16 Shivam Dube CSK IND 314 999 17 Piyush Chawla MI IND 312 112 18 Rashid Khan GT AFG 306 3416 19 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 305 3656 20 Nitish Rana KKR IND 304 2063 21 Cameron Green MI AUS 304 4012 22 Rinku Singh KKR IND 303 142 23 Venkatesh Iyer KKR IND 300 2091 24 Sanju Samson RR IND 297 3695 25 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 289 136 26 Mohammed Shami GT IND 289 1507 27 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 273 1149 28 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 267 2088 29 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 266 2431 30 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 263 2385 31 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 261 2553 32 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 250 1115 33 David Warner DC AUS 249 1749 34 Mayank Markande SRH IND 249 186 35 Andre Russell KKR WI 248 3793 36 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 245 2347 37 Mark Wood LSG ENG 239 2187 38 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 237 66 39 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 234 2178 40 Vijay Shankar GT IND 233 419 41 Tim David MI AUS 233 2467 42 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 229 68 43 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 228 1645 44 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 223 2812 45 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 221 631 46 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 221 213 47 David Miller GT SA 215 972 48 Trent Boult RR NZ 215 2917 49 KL Rahul LSG IND 214 5536 50 Ishan Kishan MI IND 212 5013

More data about the best performing players in IPL 2023 (after Match 42 ending 30.4.23)

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates scoring a ton against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Rank Player Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Game PVI (INR) 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 428 124 56 18 159.7 0 - 9 50321 2 Faf du Plessis 422 84 34 27 167.5 0 - 8 83682 3 Devon Conway 414 92 50 13 144.3 0 - 9 15234 4 Ravindra Jadeja 92 25 4 5 143.8 13 7.5 9 253343 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad 354 92 23 19 145.7 0 - 9 96913 6 Axar Patel 211 54 16 11 142.6 7 7.1 8 130529 7 Virat Kohli 333 82 31 11 142.3 0 - 8 236128 8 R Ashwin 65 30 5 3 144.4 13 7.2 9 89038 9 Marcus Stoinis 216 72 16 14 155.4 5 7.8 8 151067 10 Shubman Gill 333 67 40 6 142.3 0 - 8 132505 11 Mohammed Siraj 1 1 0 0 100 14 7.3 8 118343 12 Kyle Mayers 297 73 26 20 160.5 0 6.4 8 8503 13 Jos Buttler 289 79 30 10 138.9 0 - 9 193632 14 Sam Curran 192 55 14 10 143.3 7 9.5 9 359301 15 Glenn Maxwell 258 77 14 23 187 1 11.1 8 189901 16 Shivam Dube 264 52 11 21 158.1 0 - 9 81893 17 Piyush Chawla 23 18 1 1 127.8 13 7.3 8 9158 18 Rashid Khan 13 10 1 1 260 14 8.8 8 280112 19 Nicholas Pooran 216 62 18 16 194.6 0 - 8 299766 20 Nitish Rana 233 75 20 15 152.3 2 6.7 9 169173 21 Cameron Green 243 67 19 11 153.8 4 10.3 8 328947 22 Rinku Singh 270 58 15 19 151.7 0 - 9 11669 23 Venkatesh Iyer 296 104 24 16 148.7 0 - 9 171429 24 Sanju Samson 212 60 15 7 150.4 0 - 9 303030 25 Ajinkya Rahane 224 71 18 11 189.8 0 - 7 11122 26 Mohammed Shami 0 0 0 0 - 13 7.6 8 123579 27 Arshdeep Singh 2 2 0 0 100 15 8.9 9 94192 28 Suryakumar Yadav 201 57 23 10 176.3 0 - 8 171215 29 Shikhar Dhawan 262 99 33 9 148.9 0 - 6 199382 30 Varun Chakravarthy 1 1 0 0 11.1 13 8.3 9 195546 31 Shimron Hetmyer 204 56 7 16 154.5 0 - 9 209360 32 Ravi Bishnoi 6 3 0 0 150 10 8.1 8 91429 33 David Warner 306 65 44 1 118.6 0 - 8 143431 34 Mayank Markande 2 2 0 0 100 10 6.4 6 14917 35 Andre Russell 142 38 9 11 146.4 6 10.4 9 311060 36 Krunal Pandya 108 34 10 4 118.7 6 7.5 8 192420 37 Mark Wood 11 10 1 1 220 11 8.1 4 179319 38 Tushar Deshpande 0 0 0 0 - 17 11.1 9 5425 39 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 12 8.5 9 178571 40 Vijay Shankar 199 63 13 12 165.8 0 - 6 34335 41 Tim David 154 45 6 12 179.1 0 - 7 202330 42 Jitesh Sharma 190 41 13 14 162.4 0 - 9 5614 43 Heinrich Klaasen 153 53 12 8 182.1 0 - 6 131579 44 Moeen Ali 107 23 12 5 146.6 7 9.6 8 230621 45 Mitchell Marsh 94 63 7 6 130.6 7 8.4 6 51713 46 Prabhsimran Singh 210 60 20 13 153.3 0 - 9 17453 47 David Miller 180 46 10 10 151.3 0 - 7 79734 48 Trent Boult 0 0 0 0 0 10 8.4 7 239203 49 KL Rahul 274 74 28 4 114.6 0 - 8 453939 50 Ishan Kishan 211 58 26 7 128.7 0 - 8 411051

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com