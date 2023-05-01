Yashasvi Jaiswal Zooms To Top In MVP Index

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2023 after Game 42.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's 124 in just 62 balls has made him this IPL's most valuable player with a MVPI of 511.
Devon Conway (422) has jumped to third place, and Marcus Stoinis (348) is now at # 9; he could stay up there if his finger allows him.
Seven of the top 10 performers are currently from India; it is especially gratifying to see Virat Kohli (7, 363) up there after last year's horrors.
India's three top test all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (406), Axar Patel (394) and R Ashwin (361) are also in the top ten.
It makes you wonder if there's a real test vs T20 divide, or it's really only about good form.
Look at how Ajinkya Rahane (25, 289) is playing! And wouldn't it be wonderful if England's best test batsman, Joe Root, also joins the party from RR?
Recall that MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.
To have the best MVPI value, batters must score a lot of runs with a high strike rate and bowlers must take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.
Table 1 (we've now broken up our data into two tables) also identifies players that offer best value for money, via the paisa vasool index (PVI).
PVI tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes.
Look down Table 1 to spot players with a PVI of less than $500. They are the real 'steals' of every franchise!
Best Performing Players In IPL 2023 (after Match 42 ending 30.4.23)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI($)
|1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|511
|614
|2
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|SA
|478
|1021
|3
|Devon Conway
|CSK
|NZ
|422
|186
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|IND
|406
|3090
|5
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|398
|1182
|6
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|394
|1592
|7
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|363
|2880
|8
|R Ashwin
|RR
|IND
|361
|1086
|9
|Marcus Stoinis
|LSG
|AUS
|348
|1842
|10
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|345
|1616
|11
|Mohammed Siraj
|RCB
|IND
|338
|1443
|12
|Kyle Mayers
|LSG
|WI
|336
|104
|13
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|332
|2361
|14
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|ENG
|331
|4382
|15
|Glenn Maxwell
|RCB
|AUS
|331
|2316
|16
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|IND
|314
|999
|17
|Piyush Chawla
|MI
|IND
|312
|112
|18
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|AFG
|306
|3416
|19
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|WI
|305
|3656
|20
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|304
|2063
|21
|Cameron Green
|MI
|AUS
|304
|4012
|22
|Rinku Singh
|KKR
|IND
|303
|142
|23
|Venkatesh Iyer
|KKR
|IND
|300
|2091
|24
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|297
|3695
|25
|Ajinkya Rahane
|CSK
|IND
|289
|136
|26
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|IND
|289
|1507
|27
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|273
|1149
|28
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|267
|2088
|29
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|IND
|266
|2431
|30
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|263
|2385
|31
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|WI
|261
|2553
|32
|Ravi Bishnoi
|LSG
|IND
|250
|1115
|33
|David Warner
|DC
|AUS
|249
|1749
|34
|Mayank Markande
|SRH
|IND
|249
|186
|35
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|248
|3793
|36
|Krunal Pandya
|LSG
|IND
|245
|2347
|37
|Mark Wood
|LSG
|ENG
|239
|2187
|38
|Tushar Deshpande
|CSK
|IND
|237
|66
|39
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|IND
|234
|2178
|40
|Vijay Shankar
|GT
|IND
|233
|419
|41
|Tim David
|MI
|AUS
|233
|2467
|42
|Jitesh Sharma
|PBKS
|IND
|229
|68
|43
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|228
|1645
|44
|Moeen Ali
|CSK
|ENG
|223
|2812
|45
|Mitchell Marsh
|DC
|AUS
|221
|631
|46
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|221
|213
|47
|David Miller
|GT
|SA
|215
|972
|48
|Trent Boult
|RR
|NZ
|215
|2917
|49
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|IND
|214
|5536
|50
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|212
|5013
More data about the best performing players in IPL 2023 (after Match 42 ending 30.4.23)
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Game
|PVI (INR)
|1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|428
|124
|56
|18
|159.7
|0
|-
|9
|50321
|2
|Faf du Plessis
|422
|84
|34
|27
|167.5
|0
|-
|8
|83682
|3
|Devon Conway
|414
|92
|50
|13
|144.3
|0
|-
|9
|15234
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja
|92
|25
|4
|5
|143.8
|13
|7.5
|9
|253343
|5
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|354
|92
|23
|19
|145.7
|0
|-
|9
|96913
|6
|Axar Patel
|211
|54
|16
|11
|142.6
|7
|7.1
|8
|130529
|7
|Virat Kohli
|333
|82
|31
|11
|142.3
|0
|-
|8
|236128
|8
|R Ashwin
|65
|30
|5
|3
|144.4
|13
|7.2
|9
|89038
|9
|Marcus Stoinis
|216
|72
|16
|14
|155.4
|5
|7.8
|8
|151067
|10
|Shubman Gill
|333
|67
|40
|6
|142.3
|0
|-
|8
|132505
|11
|Mohammed Siraj
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|14
|7.3
|8
|118343
|12
|Kyle Mayers
|297
|73
|26
|20
|160.5
|0
|6.4
|8
|8503
|13
|Jos Buttler
|289
|79
|30
|10
|138.9
|0
|-
|9
|193632
|14
|Sam Curran
|192
|55
|14
|10
|143.3
|7
|9.5
|9
|359301
|15
|Glenn Maxwell
|258
|77
|14
|23
|187
|1
|11.1
|8
|189901
|16
|Shivam Dube
|264
|52
|11
|21
|158.1
|0
|-
|9
|81893
|17
|Piyush Chawla
|23
|18
|1
|1
|127.8
|13
|7.3
|8
|9158
|18
|Rashid Khan
|13
|10
|1
|1
|260
|14
|8.8
|8
|280112
|19
|Nicholas Pooran
|216
|62
|18
|16
|194.6
|0
|-
|8
|299766
|20
|Nitish Rana
|233
|75
|20
|15
|152.3
|2
|6.7
|9
|169173
|21
|Cameron Green
|243
|67
|19
|11
|153.8
|4
|10.3
|8
|328947
|22
|Rinku Singh
|270
|58
|15
|19
|151.7
|0
|-
|9
|11669
|23
|Venkatesh Iyer
|296
|104
|24
|16
|148.7
|0
|-
|9
|171429
|24
|Sanju Samson
|212
|60
|15
|7
|150.4
|0
|-
|9
|303030
|25
|Ajinkya Rahane
|224
|71
|18
|11
|189.8
|0
|-
|7
|11122
|26
|Mohammed Shami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|13
|7.6
|8
|123579
|27
|Arshdeep Singh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100
|15
|8.9
|9
|94192
|28
|Suryakumar Yadav
|201
|57
|23
|10
|176.3
|0
|-
|8
|171215
|29
|Shikhar Dhawan
|262
|99
|33
|9
|148.9
|0
|-
|6
|199382
|30
|Varun Chakravarthy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11.1
|13
|8.3
|9
|195546
|31
|Shimron Hetmyer
|204
|56
|7
|16
|154.5
|0
|-
|9
|209360
|32
|Ravi Bishnoi
|6
|3
|0
|0
|150
|10
|8.1
|8
|91429
|33
|David Warner
|306
|65
|44
|1
|118.6
|0
|-
|8
|143431
|34
|Mayank Markande
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100
|10
|6.4
|6
|14917
|35
|Andre Russell
|142
|38
|9
|11
|146.4
|6
|10.4
|9
|311060
|36
|Krunal Pandya
|108
|34
|10
|4
|118.7
|6
|7.5
|8
|192420
|37
|Mark Wood
|11
|10
|1
|1
|220
|11
|8.1
|4
|179319
|38
|Tushar Deshpande
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|17
|11.1
|9
|5425
|39
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|12
|8.5
|9
|178571
|40
|Vijay Shankar
|199
|63
|13
|12
|165.8
|0
|-
|6
|34335
|41
|Tim David
|154
|45
|6
|12
|179.1
|0
|-
|7
|202330
|42
|Jitesh Sharma
|190
|41
|13
|14
|162.4
|0
|-
|9
|5614
|43
|Heinrich Klaasen
|153
|53
|12
|8
|182.1
|0
|-
|6
|131579
|44
|Moeen Ali
|107
|23
|12
|5
|146.6
|7
|9.6
|8
|230621
|45
|Mitchell Marsh
|94
|63
|7
|6
|130.6
|7
|8.4
|6
|51713
|46
|Prabhsimran Singh
|210
|60
|20
|13
|153.3
|0
|-
|9
|17453
|47
|David Miller
|180
|46
|10
|10
|151.3
|0
|-
|7
|79734
|48
|Trent Boult
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|8.4
|7
|239203
|49
|KL Rahul
|274
|74
|28
|4
|114.6
|0
|-
|8
|453939
|50
|Ishan Kishan
|211
|58
|26
|7
|128.7
|0
|-
|8
|411051
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com