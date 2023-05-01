News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yashasvi Jaiswal Zooms To Top In MVP Index

Yashasvi Jaiswal Zooms To Top In MVP Index

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE, PURNENDU MAJI
May 01, 2023 14:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2023 after Game 42.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 124 in just 62 balls has made him this IPL's most valuable player with a MVPI of 511.

Devon Conway (422) has jumped to third place, and Marcus Stoinis (348) is now at # 9; he could stay up there if his finger allows him.

Seven of the top 10 performers are currently from India; it is especially gratifying to see Virat Kohli (7, 363) up there after last year's horrors.

India's three top test all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (406), Axar Patel (394) and R Ashwin (361) are also in the top ten.

It makes you wonder if there's a real test vs T20 divide, or it's really only about good form.

Look at how Ajinkya Rahane (25, 289) is playing! And wouldn't it be wonderful if England's best test batsman, Joe Root, also joins the party from RR?

Recall that MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

To have the best MVPI value, batters must score a lot of runs with a high strike rate and bowlers must take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

Table 1 (we've now broken up our data into two tables) also identifies players that offer best value for money, via the paisa vasool index (PVI).

PVI tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes.

Look down Table 1 to spot players with a PVI of less than $500. They are the real 'steals' of every franchise!

Best Performing Players In IPL 2023 (after Match 42 ending 30.4.23)

RankPlayerTeamFromMVPIPVI($)
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 511 614
2 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 478 1021
3 Devon Conway CSK NZ 422 186
4 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 406 3090
5 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 398 1182
6 Axar Patel DC IND 394 1592
7 Virat Kohli RCB IND 363 2880
8 R Ashwin RR IND 361 1086
9 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 348 1842
10 Shubman Gill GT IND 345 1616
11 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 338 1443
12 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 336 104
13 Jos Buttler RR ENG 332 2361
14 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 331 4382
15 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 331 2316
16 Shivam Dube CSK IND 314 999
17 Piyush Chawla MI IND 312 112
18 Rashid Khan GT AFG 306 3416
19 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 305 3656
20 Nitish Rana KKR IND 304 2063
21 Cameron Green MI AUS 304 4012
22 Rinku Singh KKR IND 303 142
23 Venkatesh Iyer KKR IND 300 2091
24 Sanju Samson RR IND 297 3695
25 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 289 136
26 Mohammed Shami GT IND 289 1507
27 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 273 1149
28 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 267 2088
29 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 266 2431
30 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 263 2385
31 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 261 2553
32 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 250 1115
33 David Warner DC AUS 249 1749
34 Mayank Markande SRH IND 249 186
35 Andre Russell KKR WI 248 3793
36 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 245 2347
37 Mark Wood LSG ENG 239 2187
38 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 237 66
39 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 234 2178
40 Vijay Shankar GT IND 233 419
41 Tim David MI AUS 233 2467
42 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 229 68
43 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 228 1645
44 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 223 2812
45 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 221 631
46 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 221 213
47 David Miller GT SA 215 972
48 Trent Boult RR NZ 215 2917
49 KL Rahul LSG IND 214 5536
50 Ishan Kishan MI IND 212 5013

More data about the best performing players in IPL 2023 (after Match 42 ending 30.4.23)

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates scoring a ton against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI
RankPlayerRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamePVI (INR)
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 428 124 56 18 159.7 0 - 9 50321
2 Faf du Plessis 422 84 34 27 167.5 0 - 8 83682
3 Devon Conway 414 92 50 13 144.3 0 - 9 15234
4 Ravindra Jadeja 92 25 4 5 143.8 13 7.5 9 253343
5 Ruturaj Gaikwad 354 92 23 19 145.7 0 - 9 96913
6 Axar Patel 211 54 16 11 142.6 7 7.1 8 130529
7 Virat Kohli 333 82 31 11 142.3 0 - 8 236128
8 R Ashwin 65 30 5 3 144.4 13 7.2 9 89038
9 Marcus Stoinis 216 72 16 14 155.4 5 7.8 8 151067
10 Shubman Gill 333 67 40 6 142.3 0 - 8 132505
11 Mohammed Siraj 1 1 0 0 100 14 7.3 8 118343
12 Kyle Mayers 297 73 26 20 160.5 0 6.4 8 8503
13 Jos Buttler 289 79 30 10 138.9 0 - 9 193632
14 Sam Curran 192 55 14 10 143.3 7 9.5 9 359301
15 Glenn Maxwell 258 77 14 23 187 1 11.1 8 189901
16 Shivam Dube 264 52 11 21 158.1 0 - 9 81893
17 Piyush Chawla 23 18 1 1 127.8 13 7.3 8 9158
18 Rashid Khan 13 10 1 1 260 14 8.8 8 280112
19 Nicholas Pooran 216 62 18 16 194.6 0 - 8 299766
20 Nitish Rana 233 75 20 15 152.3 2 6.7 9 169173
21 Cameron Green 243 67 19 11 153.8 4 10.3 8 328947
22 Rinku Singh 270 58 15 19 151.7 0 - 9 11669
23 Venkatesh Iyer 296 104 24 16 148.7 0 - 9 171429
24 Sanju Samson 212 60 15 7 150.4 0 - 9 303030
25 Ajinkya Rahane 224 71 18 11 189.8 0 - 7 11122
26 Mohammed Shami 0 0 0 0 - 13 7.6 8 123579
27 Arshdeep Singh 2 2 0 0 100 15 8.9 9 94192
28 Suryakumar Yadav 201 57 23 10 176.3 0 - 8 171215
29 Shikhar Dhawan 262 99 33 9 148.9 0 - 6 199382
30 Varun Chakravarthy 1 1 0 0 11.1 13 8.3 9 195546
31 Shimron Hetmyer 204 56 7 16 154.5 0 - 9 209360
32 Ravi Bishnoi 6 3 0 0 150 10 8.1 8 91429
33 David Warner 306 65 44 1 118.6 0 - 8 143431
34 Mayank Markande 2 2 0 0 100 10 6.4 6 14917
35 Andre Russell 142 38 9 11 146.4 6 10.4 9 311060
36 Krunal Pandya 108 34 10 4 118.7 6 7.5 8 192420
37 Mark Wood 11 10 1 1 220 11 8.1 4 179319
38 Tushar Deshpande 0 0 0 0 - 17 11.1 9 5425
39 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 12 8.5 9 178571
40 Vijay Shankar 199 63 13 12 165.8 0 - 6 34335
41 Tim David 154 45 6 12 179.1 0 - 7 202330
42 Jitesh Sharma 190 41 13 14 162.4 0 - 9 5614
43 Heinrich Klaasen 153 53 12 8 182.1 0 - 6 131579
44 Moeen Ali 107 23 12 5 146.6 7 9.6 8 230621
45 Mitchell Marsh 94 63 7 6 130.6 7 8.4 6 51713
46 Prabhsimran Singh 210 60 20 13 153.3 0 - 9 17453
47 David Miller 180 46 10 10 151.3 0 - 7 79734
48 Trent Boult 0 0 0 0 0 10 8.4 7 239203
49 KL Rahul 274 74 28 4 114.6 0 - 8 453939
50 Ishan Kishan 211 58 26 7 128.7 0 - 8 411051

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SRINIVAS BHOGLE, PURNENDU MAJI
COMMENT
Print this article
Faf du Plessis Leads The MVP Race
Faf du Plessis Leads The MVP Race
Jaiswal draws huge praise after blazing to the top
Jaiswal draws huge praise after blazing to the top
Rohit hails Jaiswal; sees potential in India future
Rohit hails Jaiswal; sees potential in India future
It's perform or perish for Delhi against Gujarat
It's perform or perish for Delhi against Gujarat
Sebi's Adani probe hits wall with offshore regulators
Sebi's Adani probe hits wall with offshore regulators
BJP manifesto promises UCC, free cooking gas in K'taka
BJP manifesto promises UCC, free cooking gas in K'taka
'Once you do TV, you won't get films'
'Once you do TV, you won't get films'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's day out at IPL

PIX: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's day out at IPL

Top Performers: Little's magical spell, Shankar's 50

Top Performers: Little's magical spell, Shankar's 50

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances