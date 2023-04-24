Faf du Plessis Leads The MVP Race

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2023 after Game 33.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Faf du Plessis hammered his third half-century on the trot in the game against the Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, April 23, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

With 405 runs in just 7 matches, and at a staggering strike rate of over 165, it can't be a surprise that Faf du Plessis, the RCB captain, is currently IPL 2023's Most Valuable Player (MVP) by a long mile, with an Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 455.

RCB has three more players in the top six: Glenn Maxwell is third with an MVPI of 321, Mohammed Siraj (317) is fourth, and Viral Kohli (311) is sixth.

But that's where the RCB caravan comes to a crunching halt.

One has to go down to the 46th place to find RCB's Harshal Patel with an MVPI of 169.

CSK, on the other hand, has valuable performers everywhere: Devon Conway (2, 324); Ruturaj Gaikwad (5, 314); Ravindra Jadeja (7,300), Ajinkya Rahane (9, 273), Shivam Dube (31, 223), Moeen Ali (41, 184) and Tushar Deshpande (46, 166), all conducted by the captain par excellence M S Dhoni.

The Most Valuable Player Index collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

To have the best MVPI value, batters must score a lot of runs with a high strike rate and bowlers must take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell in action in IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Our table also identifies players that offer best value for money, via the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI).

It is easy to see that CSK's Devon Conway offers incredible value: CSK needs to pay him a mere $188 for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes.

Contrast this with the $3,252 that CSK pays Ravindra Jadeja for every 'run equivalent'.

We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every Monday as we stay glued to cricket's ultimate entertaining carnival.

Best Performing Players In IPL 2023 (after Match 33 ending 23.4.23)

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Game MVPI PVI($) PVI(INR) Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Game MVPI PVI(US$) PVI(INR) 1 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 405 84 33 25 165.3 0 - 7 455 938 76923 2 Devon Conway CSK NZ 314 83 33 12 143.4 0 - 7 324 188 15432 3 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 253 77 13 23 188.8 1 11.1 7 321 2090 171340 4 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 1 1 0 0 100 13 7.1 7 317 1346 110410 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 270 92 14 17 147.5 0 - 7 314 1165 95541 6 Virat Kohli RCB IND 279 82 25 11 141.6 0 - 7 311 2941 241158 7 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 57 25 1 5 146.2 10 7.3 7 300 3252 266667 8 Jos Buttler RR ENG 244 79 24 9 145.2 0 - 7 290 2103 172414 9 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 209 71 18 11 199 0 - 5 273 112 9158 10 Rashid Khan GT AFG 11 10 1 1 275 12 8.3 6 270 2904 238095 11 Venkatesh Iyer KKR IND 254 104 21 16 159.7 0 - 7 270 1807 148148 12 R Ashwin RR IND 56 30 4 3 143.6 9 7.1 7 270 1129 92593 13 Sanju Samson RR IND 181 60 13 6 158.8 0 - 7 269 3173 260223 14 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 227 60 32 6 139.3 0 - 7 267 913 74906 15 Rinku Singh KKR IND 233 58 13 17 157.4 0 - 7 262 128 10496 16 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 142 55 11 8 137.9 5 8.9 7 262 4306 353053 17 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 243 73 19 16 150.9 0 7 7 259 118 9653 18 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 188 56 7 15 166.4 0 - 7 258 2009 164729 19 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 0 0 0 0 - 13 8.2 7 255 956 78431 20 Cameron Green MI AUS 166 67 15 6 156.6 4 9.2 6 253 3615 296443 21 Axar Patel DC IND 148 54 11 9 148 4 7.4 6 252 1867 153061 22 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 144 65 10 9 145.5 4 6.9 7 251 2235 183267 23 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 171 62 11 15 185.9 0 - 7 243 4015 329218 24 Nitish Rana KKR IND 181 75 16 11 140.3 2 4.3 7 242 2016 165289 25 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 0 0 0 0 - 12 8.1 7 242 1638 134298 26 Shubman Gill GT IND 228 67 25 5 138.2 0 - 6 239 1749 143455 27 Mark Wood LSG ENG 11 10 1 1 220 11 8.1 4 239 1913 156904 28 David Warner DC AUS 285 65 42 0 120.8 0 - 6 234 1396 114469 29 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 103 34 9 4 115.7 6 7.2 7 230 2187 179348 30 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 233 99 29 8 146.5 0 - 4 228 2206 180921 31 Shivam Dube CSK IND 184 52 8 15 157.3 0 - 7 223 1094 89686 32 Piyush Chawla MI IND 5 5 0 0 83.3 9 6.9 6 218 120 9830 33 Mohammed Shami GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 8 6 208 1570 128777 34 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 6 3 0 0 150 8 7.8 7 207 1178 96618 35 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 1 1 0 0 11.1 10 8.3 7 206 2368 194175 36 KL Rahul LSG IND 262 74 27 3 113.9 0 - 7 197 5262 431472 37 Trent Boult RR NZ 0 0 0 0 0 9 8 6 192 2541 208333 38 Ishan Kishan MI IND 170 58 21 7 141.7 0 - 6 190 4195 343985 39 Mayank Markande SRH IND 2 2 0 0 100 8 6.3 4 189 180 14739 40 Wriddhiman Saha GT IND 137 47 19 3 138.4 0 - 6 186 534 43779 41 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 74 23 8 3 134.5 7 9.8 6 184 2651 217391 42 Rohit Sharma MI IND 179 65 20 10 142.1 0 - 6 175 4778 391837 43 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 159 60 14 11 159 0 - 7 174 210 17241 44 Aiden Markram SRH SA 121 50 10 6 157.1 0 8.3 5 171 795 65163 45 Harshal Patel RCB IND 6 6 0 1 100 10 9.8 7 169 3879 318047 46 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 12 11 7 166 73 6024 47 Sandeep Sharma RR IND 0 0 0 0 - 7 8.2 5 165 1109 90909 48 Tim David MI AUS 109 31 4 7 155.7 0 - 5 155 2782 228111 49 Vijay Shankar GT IND 129 63 10 6 161.3 0 - 4 153 478 39216 50 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 145 41 11 10 149.5 0 - 7 151 81 6623

