PIX: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's day out at IPL

PIX: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's day out at IPL

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 01, 2023 11:03 IST
IMAGE: M K Stalin at the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin enjoyed some time off from his busy schedule as he watched the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

 

Stalin must have had a few nervous moments in the stands as CSK went down off the last ball in a thrilling finish against Punjab.



In a spirited batting display, Punjab chased down a huge 201 for victory with Sikandar Raza hitting three runs off the final ball of the match.

Despite the loss, CSK are fourth in the standings with 10 points from nine games.

REDIFF CRICKET
