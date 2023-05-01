News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Top Performers: Little's magical spell, born-again Shankar

Top Performers: Little's magical spell, born-again Shankar

May 01, 2023 11:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Josh Little kept it tight and finished with two wickets

IMAGE: Josh Little kept it tight and finished with two wickets. Photograph: BCCI

A brief spell of rain, delayed proceedings between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in Kolkata on Saturday.

That however, was not going to ruin GT's plans who decided to bowl first after winning the toss. 

KKR opener Rahmatullah Gurbaz kept his foot on the accelerator from the get go. He batted with conviction to bring up his half-century off just 25 balls. 

At 61 for 2 in 6 overs, KKR were looking good for a 200-plus score on a batting track. 

 

But then on came Irishman Joshua Little who bowled tight lengths and deliveries angling in to trouble Gurbaz in the opening over. 

He continued the tight line while mixing his length and Gurbaz got beaten time and again. With just ten runs coming off his first two overs, he was given the ball for another over and Hardik Pandya deserved applaud for the move.

Little first had Venkatesh Iyer trapped leg before and in the very same over had KKR captain Nitish Rana caught at backward point to put KKR on the backfoot.

Little finished his fantastic spell with figures of 2 for 25 and KKR managing a below par 179 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Vijay Shankar clobbered 6 sixes and 2 fours in his unbeaten half-ton  

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar clobbered 6 sixes and 2 fours in his unbeaten half-ton. Photograph: BCCI

The foundation for GT's chase was laid by some superb strokeplay off the bats of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya after Saha's early dismissal.

But their return to the crease saw GT play a couple of quiet overs before Shankar tore into the KKR bowling.

With 69 needed off the last six overs and with David Miller for company at the other end, he just launched into the bowling and clobbered Suyash Sharma, Dre Russ and Varun Chakravarthy for massive sixes before scoring two boundaries to help GT to victory.

Shankar hit 51 off 24 balls and he hit two fours and five sixes in his match-winning effort. Shankar has been a revelation this season -- in six matches, he has scored 199 runs at an average of 49.75 and his runs have come at a strike rate of 165.

Hardik attributed Shankar's success to being 'fitter and more confident'. He could just be one of the catalysts in GT's defending their title. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Russell rings the iconic bell at Eden Gardens
Russell rings the iconic bell at Eden Gardens
IPL PHOTOS: SunRisers Hyderabad beat DC by 9 runs
IPL PHOTOS: SunRisers Hyderabad beat DC by 9 runs
Captain Hardik inspirational in GT's march
Captain Hardik inspirational in GT's march
Centre bans 14 mobile apps in J-K for spreading terror
Centre bans 14 mobile apps in J-K for spreading terror
PIX: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's day out at IPL
PIX: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's day out at IPL
Maha building collapse toll rises to 8, rescue op on
Maha building collapse toll rises to 8, rescue op on
India brings back home 186 more citizens from Sudan
India brings back home 186 more citizens from Sudan

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX! Titans avenge loss to down KKR by 7 wickets

PIX! Titans avenge loss to down KKR by 7 wickets

'Not even my country invested that much on'

'Not even my country invested that much on'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances