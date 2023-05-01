Rohit Sharma hails Jaiswal, sees potential in India future

Jaiswal has taken his batting to next level, says Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was impressed by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday said it was heartening to see his team chase down a big total set by Rajasthan Royals and also praised rival batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying he was surprised with the power the youngster packed in his strokes.

Jaiswal's blazing 124-run knock helped the Royals score 212 for seven. The 21-year-old had 16 boundaries and eight sixes from the 62 deliveries he faced.

Despite the young opener's knock, the Royals lost the match by six wickets with three deliveries to spare.

Rohit indicated he saw in Jaiswal the potential to make it to the India side.

"I watched him (Jaiswal) last year, he's taken it to the next level. I asked him 'where did you get the power from'. He said he's been going to the gym, that's good for him, India and RR," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Rohit said he was happy with the way the team went about its task of chasing the big total.

"Was pleasing to see how we chased down the target. Last game too, we came close and we back ourselves to chase them down. So it was pleasing. Tim (David) has got a lot of ability and power. At the back end that helps and is good to have."

The skipper also said that Jofra Archer returning to the side and bowling full tilt was a big positive.

"Jofra's had a massive injury, with bowlers we knew they need match practice. But his pace was a big positive and we thought Sky's innings like that was around the corner."



