Jaiswal draws huge praise after blazing to the top

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his maiden century during the match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday and moved to the top of the leading scorers' list with 428 runs from nine matches in IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a quick learner and has the ability to excel not just for his IPL franchise but also India, feels Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

The 21-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener emerged the top run-scorer in IPL 2023 on Sunday after aggregating 428 runs, which includes three 50s and a 100, at an average of 47.5, in nine matches.

"He is not just extremely talented but also really hard-working. He has spent a lot of time in preparations, a lot of time in the nets working on his preparations," said Sangakkara during the post-match press conference.

"He has worked on his game for three to four years with us and it shows he is very focussed, driven and the results are showing."

Jaiswal was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ in Sunday’s match against Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium, after scoring 124 runs off 62 balls, with the help of 16 fours and 8 sixes.

"He played beautifully. He batted almost entirely through the innings and it was exceptional. He has a long way to go, not just with us, but internationally. He just has to keep scoring runs and keep knocking on the door," said Sangakkara, who is also the Royals' Director of Cricket.

On Sunday, Jaiswal took the attack to the pacers, especially Jofra Archer, playing his cuts and pulls with equal ease. He is the leading run-scorer in the powerplay in IPL 2023 with a strike rate of 165.69.

"It is about playing good cricket shots, trusting his ability, reading the game situation really well and when he does get a start to maximise it and get the intent going throughout the innings.

"Before this IPL he hasn't batted a huge amount outside the powerplay, averaged a little low against pace, but today and in the previous game as well he has showed when he keeps his intent going, he has the ability to play big innings for us.

"He learns and keeps learning very quickly and he has a great attitude, he is very positive in everything that he does."

Jaiswal's sensational knock powered Rajasthan Royals to 212 for 7 but it was not enough as Mumbai Indians chased down the total with three balls to spare for a six-wicket win after Tim David (45 off 14 balls) smashed Jason Holder for three sixes off the first three balls of the last over.

I was hungry to finish like that: David

Chasing the big total, Suryakumar Yadav (55) and Cameron Green (44) laid the platform but it was David's blitz in the final over which helped Mumbai Indians record the highest successful IPL run-chase.

"I have been hungry, wanting to finish like that and so it feels amazing. The team is so excited and the boys have been putting in big performances. I've been waiting for my chance and am really pleased I took it," said David.

"Last year was my first experience of the IPL and I was hungry to make a name for myself and establish myself in the team. But now, every time I put on the shirt I try to win the game for Mumbai.

"Whether that's by trying to communicate with the bowlers or finding out the best way, anything I do is for the team. To have a nice individual performance is amazing."

Suryakumar opened his innings with a massive six off Ravichandran Ashwin. His 29-ball knock was studded with eight fours and two sixes.

"We saw Surya come out and play an amazing innings. We get accustomed to expecting that from him. But that was something special, hitting his first ball for six."