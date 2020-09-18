News
IPL 2020: Meet Delhi Capitals

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
September 18, 2020 12:54 IST
Sheyas Iyer leads the Delhi Capitals out on the field

A new name brought the Delhi Capitals much needed good fortune last season as the Shreyas Iyer-led team finished third in IPL 2019.

The Capitals have more or less retained the same squad and bolstered its ranks with the inclusion of the experienced Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Delhi have the experienced Shikhar Dhawan to give them the impetus at the start of an innings and have a formidable bowling line-up led by Kagiso Rabada, Ishamt Sharma and Chris Woakes.

The Capitals have a strong group of spinners -- Ashwin, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra -- who will come handy on the slow tracks in the UAE.

The franchise owners nearly broke the bank to secure the services of Windies star Shimron Hetmyer and Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who the Australian team management hope to build up as a finisher ala M S Dhoni.

Praising Iyer's captaincy, Dhawan believes Delhi can win IPL 2020.

'Last season he led in a very nice manner, and with Ashwin, Ajinkya coming in with their experience, they will share their insights and it can be really helpful for the team,' says Shikhar.

'Shreyas has an open mind to learn from both seniors and juniors and he will lead us in the right way,' 'Gabbar' Dhawan adds.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Marcus Stoinis, Lalith Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the numbers on the Delhi Capitals in the IPL over the years.

Result summary in each edition

YearPlayedWonLostTiedNRAbdWin%W/L RatioPosition
2008 15 7 7 0 0 1 50.00 1.00 4th
2009 15 10 5 0 0 0 66.66 2.00 3rd
2010 14 7 7 0 0 0 50.00 1.00 10th
2011 14 4 9 0 1 1 30.76 0.44 5th
2012 18 11 7 0 0 0 61.11 1.57 3rd
2013 16 3 12 1 0 0 18.75 0.25 9th
2014 14 2 12 0 0 0 14.28 0.16 8th
2015 14 5 8 0 1 1 38.46 0.62 7th
2016 14 7 7 0 0 0 50.00 1.00 6th
2017 14 6 8 0 0 0 42.85 0.75 6th
2018 14 5 9 0 0 0 35.71 0.55 8th
2019 16 9 6 1 0 0 56.25 1.50 3rd

 

Note: In 2008 Delhi Daredevils’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned without toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose)

Result summary for each opponent

VsPlayedWonLostTiedNRWin%W/L Ratio
Chennai Super Kings 21 6 15 0 0 28.57 0.40
Deccan Chargers 11 7 4 0 0 63.63 1.75
Gujarat Lions 4 3 1 0 0 75.00 3.00
Kings XI Punjab 24 10 14 0 0 41.66 0.71
Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2 1 1 0 0 50.00 1.00
Kolkata Knight Riders 23 9 13 1 0 39.13 0.69
Mumbai Indians 24 12 12 0 0 50.00 1.00
Pune Warriors India 6 3 2 0 1 50.00 1.50
Rajasthan Royals 20 9 11 0 0 45.00 0.81
Rising Pune Supergiant 4 2 2 0 0 50.00 1.00
Royal Challengers Bangalore 23 8 13 1 1 34.78 0.61
Sunrisers Hyderabad 15 6 9 0 0 40.00 0.66

 

In 2013 Delhi Daredevils lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Super Over

Highest Totals

ScoreOversVsVenueYearResult
231-4 20 Kings XI Punjab Delhi 2011 Won
219-4 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 2018 Won
214-3+ 17.3 Gujarat Lions Delhi 2017 Won
213-6 20 Mumbai Indians Mumbai WS 2019 Won
207-5 20 Mumbai Indians Delhi 2012 Won
205-4 20 Rising Pune Supergiant Pune 2017 Won
+ batting second

 

Lowest Totals

ScoreOversVsVenueYearResult
66 13.4 Mumbai Indians Delhi 2017 Lost
67 17.1 Kings XI Punjab Mohali 2017 Lost
80 19.1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2013 Lost
83 17.3 Chennai Super Kings Delhi 2013 Lost
84 15.4 Chennai Super Kings Abu Dhabi 2014 Lost
87 16.1 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 2008 Lost

 

Highest Individual innings

ScorePlayerVsVenueYear
128* RR Pant Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 2018
119 V Sehwag Deccan Chargers Hyderabad 2011
109* DA Warner Deccan Chargers Hyderabad 2012
108 Q de Kock Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2016
107* DA Warner Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 2010
105* AB de Villiers Chennai Super Kings Durban 2009
103* KP Pietersen Deccan Chargers Delhi 2012
102 SV Samson Rising Pune Supergiant Pune 2017

 

Leading Batsmen

BatsmenMtsInnsNORunsHsAvgSR10050
V Sehwag 79 79 5 2174 119 29.37 160.32 1 15
RR Pant 54 54 6 1736 128* 36.16 162.69 1 11
SS Iyer 62 62 7 1681 96 30.56 126.96 0 13
DA Warner 55 55 5 1435 109* 28.70 133.11 2 10
G Gambhir 46 44 4 1182 86 29.55 122.86 0 9
KD Karthik 56 49 8 1036 69 25.26 126.49 0 6
JP Duminy 38 35 12 1015 78* 44.13 130.79 0 6

 

Best Bowling

BowlingPlayerVsVenueYear
5-17 A Mishra Deccan Chargers Delhi 2008
4-11 A Mishra Kings XI Punjab Delhi 2016
4-15 R Bhatia Deccan Chargers Durban 2009
4-17 JP Duminy Sunrisers Hyderabad Visakhapatnam 2015
4-18 P Negi Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 2012
4-20 M Morkel Kings XI Punjab Dharamsala 2012
4-20 NM Coulter-Nile Kings XI Punjab Delhi 2015

 

Leading Bowlers

BowlerMtsWktsAvgRPOBest4W
A Mishra 92 97 23.97 7.33 5-17 2
M Morkel 37 45 24.73 7.62 4-20 1
UT Yadav 47 43 30.55 8.16 4-24 1
CH Morris 34 41 24.31 8.17 4-26 1
S Nadeem 61 40 37.00 7.36 3-16 0
A Nehra 27 36 21.05 7.50 3-26 0
K Rabada 18 31 17.93 8.13 4-21 2

 

Captains

 MtsWonLostTiedNRWin%
V Sehwag 52 28 24 0 0 53.84
SS Iyer 24 13 10 1 0 54.16
Zaheer Khan 23 10 13 0 0 43.47
G Gambhir 21 10 11 0 0 47.61
JP Duminy 16 6 9 0 1 40.00
DPMD Jayawardene 16 4 11 1 0 28.12
KP Pietersen 11 1 10 0 0 9.09
KD Karthik 6 2 4 0 0 33.33
KK Nair 3 2 1 0 0 66.66
JR Hopes 3 0 2 0 1 0.00
DA Warner 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

 

Most Matches

PlayerMts
A Mishra 92
V Sehwag 79
SS Iyer 62
S Nadeem 61
KD Karthik 56
DA Warner 55
RR Pant 54

 

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
