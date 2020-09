IPL 2020: Meet Sunrisers Hyderabad

September 18, 2020 10:25 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad stars David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will be expected to do the heavy lifting with the bat. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad are a balanced T20 side which will again be among the top contenders for a play-off spot in this year's Indian Premier League.

In David Warner, who is back as captain for this season, the franchise has an inspirational leader and a superb batsman, who will lead from the front.

Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson will be expected to do the heavy lifting with the bat, while senior India pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid Khan will man the bowling resources. The Sunrisers have an assortment of all-rounders including Mohammad Nabi and Vijay Shankar.

Rajneesh Gupta presents Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL record over the years:

Result summary in each edition

Year Played Won Lost Tied NR Abd Win% W/L Ratio Position 2013 17 9 7 1 0 0 52.94 1.28 4th 2014 14 6 8 0 0 0 42.85 0.75 6th 2015 14 7 7 0 0 0 50.00 1.00 6th 2016 17 11 6 0 0 0 64.70 1.83 1st 2017 15 8 6 0 0 1 57.14 1.33 4th 2018 17 10 7 0 0 0 58.82 1.42 2nd 2019 15 6 8 1 0 0 40.00 0.75 4th

Note: Sunrisers Hyderabad started playing only from 2013 edition

In 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore’ was abandoned without a toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose).

Result summary for each opponent

Vs Played Won Lost Tied NR Win% W/L Ratio Chennai Super Kings 12 3 9 0 0 25.00 0.33 Delhi Capitals 15 9 6 0 0 60.00 1.50 Gujarat Lions 5 5 0 0 0 100.00 Kings XI Punjab 14 10 4 0 0 71.42 2.50 Kolkata Knight Riders 17 7 10 0 0 41.17 0.70 Mumbai Indians 14 7 6 1 0 50.00 1.16 Pune Warriors India 2 2 0 0 0 100.00 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0 54.54 1.20 Rising Pune Supergiant 4 1 3 0 0 25.00 0.33 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 7 6 1 0 50.00 1.16

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013, but lost to Mumbai Indians in 2019 in Super Over after a tie.





Highest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 231-2 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 2019 Won 212-6 20 Kings XI Punjab Hyderabad 2019 Won 209-3 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 2017 Won 208-7 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2016 Won 207-4 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 2017 Won 207-3 20 Kings XI Punjab Mohali 2017 Won 205-5 20 Kings XI Punjab Hyderabad 2014 Lost 204-3+ 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2018 Lost 201-4 20 Rajasthan Royals Mumbai BS 2015 Won 201-5+ 19 Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 2019 Won + batting second + batting second

Lowest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 96 17.4 Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 2019 Lost 113 20 Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 2015 Lost 116 18.5 Delhi Capitals Hyderabad 2019 Lost 118-8 20 Rising Pune Supergiant Hyderabad 2016 Lost 118 18.4 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2018 Won 119-8 20 Pune Warriors India Pune 2013 Won 121 19.2 Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 2014 Lost 126-6 20 Pune Warriors India Hyderabad 2013 Won 127-5 20 Rajasthan Royals Visakhapatnam 2015 Lost 128-7 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Bangalore 2017 Lost 130-7 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 2013 Tied

Highest Individual innings

Score Player Vs Venue Year 126 DA Warner Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 2017 114 JM Bairstow Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 2019 100* DA Warner Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 2019 93* DA Warner Gujarat Lions Delhi 2016 92* S Dhawan Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2018 92 DA Warner Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 2016 91 DA Warner Kolkata Knight Riders Visakhapatnam 2015 90* DA Warner Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 2016 90 DA Warner Chennai Super Kings Ranchi 2014

Leading Batsmen

Batsmen Mts Inns NO Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 DA Warner 71 71 12 3271 126 55.44 146.87 2 34 S Dhawan 85 85 12 2518 92* 34.49 124.28 0 19 KS Williamson 41 41 7 1302 89 38.29 135.06 0 12 MC Henriques 42 37 10 755 74* 27.96 128.83 0 5 MK Pandey 27 24 5 628 83* 33.05 123.37 0 6 NV Ojha 56 39 9 584 79* 19.46 120.41 0 1

Best Bowling

Bowling Player Vs Venue Year 5-19 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kings XI Punjab Hyderabad 2017 4-11 Mohammad Nabi Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 2019 4-14 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 2014 4-19 A Mishra Pune Warriors India Pune 2013 4-22 DJG Sammy Kings XI Punjab Mohali 2013 4-29 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gujarat Lions Rajkot 2016 4-29 S Kaul Rising Pune Supergiant Hyderabad 2017 4-32 M Siraj Gujarat Lions Kanpur 2017 4-38 KV Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2014

Leading Bowlers

Bowler Mts Wkts Avg RPO Best 4I Bhuvneshwar Kumar 86 109 22.33 7.41 5-19 3 Rashid Khan 46 55 21.69 6.55 3-19 0 S Kaul 34 43 25.32 8.46 4-29 1 KV Sharma 46 36 30.80 7.82 4-38 1 DW Steyn 37 33 29.84 6.89 3-11 0 A Mishra 27 28 26.21 7.37 4-19 1 MC Henriques 42 28 32.75 8.26 3-16 0

Captains

Player Mts Won Lost Tied NR Win% DA Warner 45 26 19 0 0 57.77 KS Williamson 26 14 11 1 0 53.84 S Dhawan 10 4 6 0 0 40.00 KC Sangakkara 9 4 4 1 0 50.00 CL White 8 5 3 0 0 62.50 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 2 4 0 0 33.33 DJG Sammy 4 2 2 0 0 50.00

Most Matches