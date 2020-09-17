IPL 2020: Meet the Kolkata Knight Riders

September 17, 2020 11:54 IST

IMAGE: The Kolkata Knight Riders' players celebrate a wicket during the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to make up for last season's failure to make the play-offs.

The Dinesh Karthik-led team looks quite strong on paper, especially in batting which features the dangerous Andre Russell along with Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and rising India batting star Shubman Gill.

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine is more than useful as the opener throwing his bat around in the Powerplay.

The purchase of Pat Cummins for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore has bolstered the KKR bowling by leaps and bounds, as they also have the impressive Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson along with a host of young Indian pacers in Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

The spin department could be a cause of worry as except for Narine and Kuldeep Yadav, the likes of M Siddharth and Varun Chakravarthy are woefully short on experience which could prove vital on the UAE pitches expected to aid the spinners.

Squad: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Manimaran Siddharth, Nikhil Naik.

Rajneesh Gupta presents Kolkata Knight Riders's record in the IPL over the years:

Result summary in each edition

Year Played Won Lost Tied NR Abd Win% W/L Ratio Position 2008 14 6 7 0 0 1 46.15 0.85 6th 2009 14 3 9 1 0 1 23.07 0.33 8th 2010 14 7 7 0 0 0 50.00 1.00 6th 2011 15 8 7 0 0 0 53.33 1.14 4th 2012 18 12 5 0 0 1 70.58 2.40 1st 2013 16 6 10 0 0 0 37.50 0.60 7th 2014 16 11 4 1 0 0 68.75 2.75 1st 2015 14 7 6 0 0 1 53.84 1.16 5th 2016 15 8 7 0 0 0 53.33 1.14 4th 2017 16 9 7 0 0 0 56.25 1.28 3rd 2018 16 9 7 0 0 0 56.25 1.28 3rd 2019 14 6 7 1 0 0 42.85 0.85 5th

Note: Kolkata Knight Riders’ matches vs Delhi Daredevils (in 2008), Chennai Super Kings (in 2009), Deccan Chargers (in 2012) and Rajasthan Royals (in 2015) were abandoned without a toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose).

Result summary for each opponent

Vs Played Won Lost Tied NR Win% W/L Ratio Chennai Super Kings 20 7 13 0 0 35.00 0.53 Deccan Chargers 9 7 2 0 0 77.77 3.50 Delhi Capitals 23 13 9 1 0 56.52 1.44 Gujarat Lions 4 1 3 0 0 25.00 0.33 Kings XI Punjab 25 17 8 0 0 68.00 2.12 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2 0 2 0 0 0.00 0.00 Mumbai Indians 25 6 19 0 0 24.00 0.31 Pune Warriors India 5 4 1 0 0 80.00 4.00 Rajasthan Royals 20 10 8 2 0 50.00 1.25 Rising Pune Supergiant 4 3 1 0 0 75.00 3.00 Royal Challengers Bangalore 24 14 10 0 0 58.33 1.40 Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 10 7 0 0 58.82 1.42

Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Rajasthan Royals in 2009 and 2014; and to Delhi Capitals in 2019 in Super Over after a tie.





Highest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 245-6 20 Kings XI Punjab Indore 2018 Won 232-2 20 Mumbai Indians Kolkata 2019 Won 222-3 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2008 Won 218-4 20 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata 2019 Won 206-5+ 19.1 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2019 Won 204-4 20 Deccan Chargers Hyderabad 2008 Won 203-5+ 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 2019 Lost 202-6 20 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2018 Lost 200-3 20 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata 2010 Lost 200-7+ 19.3 Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2014 Won 200-9 20 Delhi Daredevils Kolkata 2018 Won + batting second + batting second

Lowest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 67 15.2 Mumbai Indians Mumbai WS 2008 Lost 95 15.2 Mumbai Indians Port Elizabeth 2009 Lost 101 19.4 Deccan Chargers Cape Town 2009 Lost 105 18.2 Mumbai Indians Mumbai WS 2013 Lost 107 18.5 Mumbai Indians Bangalore 2017 Lost 108 18.1 Mumbai Indians Kolkata 2018 Lost 108-9 20 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2019 Lost 109 19.2 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 2010 Lost 109 18.2 Kings XI Punjab Abu Dhabi 2014 Lost

Highest Individual innings

Score Player Vs Venue Year 158* BB McCullum Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2008 97* KD Karthik Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 2019 94 MK Pandey Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2014 93* CA Lynn Gujarat Lions Rajkot 2017 93 G Gambhir Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 2012 92 M Bisla Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2013 91 SC Ganguly Deccan Chargers Hyderabad 2008 90* G Gambhir Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2016 89 M Bisla Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2012 88* AD Russell Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2018 88 SC Ganguly Deccan Chargers Kolkata 2010 88 CH Gayle Kings XI Punjab Kolkata 2010

Leading Batsmen

Batsmen Mts Inns NO Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 G Gambhir 108 108 12 3035 93 31.61 124.28 0 27 RV Uthappa 86 84 4 2439 87 30.48 136.25 0 16 YK Pathan 106 91 31 1893 72 31.55 138.27 0 7 AD Russell 57 48 10 1342 88* 35.31 188.74 0 8 JH Kallis 56 54 5 1295 80* 26.42 106.76 0 7 CA Lynn 40 40 3 1274 93* 34.43 141.39 0 10 MK Pandey 55 52 12 1270 94 31.75 125.12 0 6 SC Ganguly 40 38 2 1031 91 28.63 110.50 0 7 MK Tiwary 54 49 15 1002 75* 29.47 111.70 0 4 BB McCullum 35 35 3 882 158* 27.56 120.65 1 4

Best Bowling

Bowling Player Vs Venue Year 5-19 SP Narine Kings XI Punjab Kolkata 2012 4-11 Shoaib Akhtar Delhi Daredevils Kolkata 2008 4-13 SP Narine Delhi Daredevils Kolkata 2013 4-15 SP Narine Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2012 4-18 L Balaji Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2012 4-19 AD Mathews Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 2010 4-19 SP Narine Kings XI Punjab Kolkata 2015 4-20 SP Narine Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 2014 4-20 SP Narine Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 2014 4-20 AD Russell Kings XI Punjab Kolkata 2016 4-20 K Yadav Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 2018

Leading Bowlers

Bowler Mts Wkts Avg RPO Best 4I SP Narine 110 122 23.31 6.67 5-19 7 PP Chawla 70 66 27.80 8.21 4-32 1 AD Russell 57 54 24.24 8.71 4-20 1 UT Yadav 47 48 29.02 8.62 4-33 1 Shakib Al Hasan 43 43 25.60 7.17 3-17 0 JH Kallis 56 42 27.45 7.53 3-13 0 K Yadav 40 39 29.33 8.33 4-20 1 L Balaji 35 33 27.87 7.38 4-18 1 M Morkel 29 32 27.18 7.80 2-18 0 R Bhatia 46 32 29.09 7.21 3-22 0

Captains

Mts Won Lost Tied NR Win% G Gambhir 108 61 46 1 0 56.94 KD Karthik 30 15 14 1 0 50.00 SC Ganguly 27 13 14 0 0 48.14 BB McCullum 13 3 9 1 0 26.92

Most Matches