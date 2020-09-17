IPL 2020: Meet Royal Challengers Bangalore

September 17, 2020 16:56 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Could this be the year when Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore finally end their IPL title drought?

As always, their hopes largely rest on Captain Kohli and batting mainstay A B de Villiers, but some smart buys at the IPL Players Auction have added much-needed balance to the squad.

Aaron Finch and Joshua Philippe have given RCB more options in the batting, while the experienced Chris Morris bolsters an already impressive pace attack, which also includes Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Isuru Udana.

RCB have quite a few options in the spin department including all-rounder Moeen Ali, the leg-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa along with Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Rajneesh Gupta presents Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL record over the years:

Result summary in each edition

Year Played Won Lost Tied NR Abd Win% W/L Ratio Position 2008 14 4 10 0 0 0 28.57 0.40 7th 2009 16 9 7 0 0 0 56.25 1.28 2nd 2010 16 8 8 0 0 0 50.00 1.00 3rd 2011 17 10 6 0 0 1 62.50 1.66 2nd 2012 16 8 7 0 1 1 53.33 1.14 5th 2013 16 8 6 2 0 0 50.00 1.33 5th 2014 14 5 9 0 0 0 35.71 0.55 7th 2015 16 8 6 0 2 2 57.14 1.33 3rd 2016 16 9 7 0 0 0 56.25 1.28 2nd 2017 14 3 10 0 0 1 23.07 0.30 8th 2018 14 6 8 0 0 0 42.85 0.75 6th 2019 14 5 8 0 1 1 35.71 0.62 8th

Note: Royal Challengers Bangalore’ match vs Rajasthan Royals in 2011 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017 were abandoned without a toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose).

Result summary for each opponent

Vs Played Won Lost Tied NR Win% W/L Ratio Chennai Super Kings 24 8 15 0 1 33.33 0.53 Deccan Chargers 11 5 6 0 0 45.45 0.83 Delhi Capitals 23 13 8 1 1 56.52 1.62 Gujarat Lions 5 3 2 0 0 60.00 1.50 Kings XI Punjab 24 12 12 0 0 50.00 1.00 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2 2 0 0 0 100.00 Kolkata Knight Riders 24 10 14 0 0 41.66 0.71 Mumbai Indians 25 9 16 0 0 36.00 0.56 Pune Warriors India 5 5 0 0 0 100.00 Rajasthan Royals 20 8 10 0 2 40.00 0.80 Rising Pune Supergiant 4 2 2 0 0 50.00 1.00 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 6 7 1 0 42.85 0.85

In 2013 Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad, but beat Delhi Daredevils in Super Over after a tie.

Highest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 263-5 20 Pune Warriors India Bangalore 2013 Won 248-3 20 Gujarat Lions Bangalore 2016 Won 235-1 20 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2015 Won 227-4 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bangalore 2016 Won 226-3 20 Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2015 Won 218-6 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bangalore 2018 Won 215-1 20 Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2012 Won 213-2 20 Gujarat Lions Rajkot 2017 Won 213-4 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2019 Won 211-3 15 Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2016 Won

Lowest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 49 9.4 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2017 Lost 70 15 Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi 2014 Lost 70 17.1 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2019 Lost 82 15.1 Kolkata Knight Riders Bangalore 2008 Lost 87 15.2 Chennai Super Kings Port Elizabeth 2009 Lost 96-9 20 Rising Pune Supergiant Pune 2017 Lost 105 20 Rajasthan Royals Centurion 2009 Lost 113 19.5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2019 Lost 115-9 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Ranchi 2013 Lost 119 19 Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2017 Lost

Highest Individual innings

Score Player Vs Venue Year 175* CH Gayle Pune Warriors India Bangalore 2013 133* AB de Villiers Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2015 129* AB de Villiers Gujarat Lions Bangalore 2016 128* CH Gayle Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2012 117 CH Gayle Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2015 114* MK Pandey Deccan Chargers Centurion 2009 113 V Kohli Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2016 109 V Kohli Gujarat Lions Bangalore 2016 108* V Kohli Rising Pune Supergiants Bangalore 2016 107 CH Gayle Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2011 102* CH Gayle Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2011 100* V Kohli Gujarat Lions Rajkot 2016 100 V Kohli Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2019

Leading Batsmen

Batsmen Mts Inns NO Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 V Kohli 177 169 26 5412 113 37.84 131.61 5 36 AB de Villiers 126 116 27 3724 133* 41.84 159.55 2 30 CH Gayle 85 84 11 3163 175* 43.32 152.72 5 19 JH Kallis 42 42 6 1132 89* 31.44 112.19 0 10 RS Dravid 43 37 3 898 75* 26.41 122.84 0 4 PA Patel 32 32 3 731 67 25.20 130.07 0 4 Mandeep Singh 40 32 5 597 54* 22.11 128.94 0 2 TM Dilshan 25 24 3 587 76* 27.95 109.92 0 5 RV Uthappa 31 27 4 549 68* 23.86 141.49 0 4 LRPL Taylor 22 22 5 517 81* 30.41 142.03 0 2

Best Bowling

Bowling Player Vs Venue Year 5-5 A Kumble Rajasthan Royals Cape Town 2009 5-25 JD Unadkat Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2013 4-9 S Badree Mumbai Indians Bangalore 2017 4-11 CJ Jordan Gujarat Lions Bangalore 2016 4-14 S Aravind Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2011 4-15 MA Starc Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 2015 4-16 A Kumble Deccan Chargers Johannesburg 2009 4-16 A Kumble Deccan Chargers Mumbai DP 2010 4-17 Z Khan Chennai Super Kings Bangalore 2013 4-19 KP Appanna Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 2012

Leading Bowlers

Bowler Mts Wkts Avg RPO Best 4I YS Chahal 83 100 22.84 7.77 4-25 2 R Vinay Kumar 64 72 25.30 8.37 4-40 1 Z Khan 44 49 26.77 7.85 4-17 1 S Aravind 38 45 23.08 8.20 4-14 2 A Kumble 42 45 23.51 6.57 5-5 3 MA Starc 27 34 20.38 7.16 4-15 1 HV Patel 36 34 28.55 8.53 3-43 0 P Kumar 38 34 33.52 8.18 3-18 0 DW Steyn 30 31 25.45 6.92 3-18 0

Captains

Player Mts Won Lost Tied NR Win% V Kohli 110 49 55 2 4 44.55 A Kumble 26 15 11 0 0 57.69 DL Vettori 22 12 10 0 0 54.54 R Dravid 14 4 10 0 0 28.57 KP Pietersen 6 2 4 0 0 33.33 SR Watson 3 1 2 0 0 33.33

Most Appearances