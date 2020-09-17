IPL 2020: Meet Kings XI Punjab

September 17, 2020 18:27 IST

Kings XI Punjab will dive into their Indian Premier League campaign this season with a new coach in Anil Kumble.

Opener K L Rahul will lead the team this season.

KXIP is expected to do well with Chris Gayle doubling up as a mentor to the youngsters while expected to send the ball sailing over the roof.

With Mayank Agarwal, KXIP have another batsman worth his salt.

At the IPL players auction in December 2019, Aussie Glenn Maxwell was bought by KXIP for Rs 10.75 crore. The side also increased depth in its bowling ranks after acquiring Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell for Rs 8.5 crore.

Kumble said last week that Maxwell was brought in to give the KXIP line-up a much-needed impact player in the middle.

And with his performance against England in the ODI series, where Maxi was the Player of the Series, much will be expected of the Aussie.

KXIP also have the dashing Nicholas Pooran and Jimmy Neesham to accelerate the innings.

The bowling rests on the responsible shoulders of Mohammed Shami, Cottrell, Mujib-ur-Rehman and Chris Jordan.

On paper, KXIP have the team to challenge for the trophy.

Squad: K L Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, M Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.

Rajneesh Gupta presents Kings XI Punjab's IPL record over the years:

Result summary in each edition

Year Played Won Lost Tied NR Win% W/L Ratio Position 2008 15 10 5 0 0 66.66 2.00 3rd 2009 14 7 7 0 0 50.00 1.00 5th 2010 14 3 10 1 0 21.42 0.30 8th 2011 14 7 7 0 0 50.00 1.00 5th 2012 16 8 8 0 0 50.00 1.00 6th 2013 16 8 8 0 0 50.00 1.00 6th 2014 17 12 5 0 0 70.58 2.40 2nd 2015 14 2 11 1 0 14.28 0.18 8th 2016 14 4 10 0 0 28.57 0.40 8th 2017 14 7 7 0 0 50.00 1.00 5th 2018 14 6 8 0 0 42.85 0.75 7th 2019 14 6 8 0 0 42.85 0.75 6th

Result summary for each opponent

Vs Played Won Lost Tied NR Win% W/L Ratio Chennai Super Kings 21 8 12 1 0 38.09 0.66 Deccan Chargers 10 7 3 0 0 70.00 2.33 Delhi Capitals 24 14 10 0 0 58.33 1.40 Gujarat Lions 4 2 2 0 0 50.00 1.00 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 1 1 0 0 0 100.00 Kolkata Knight Riders 25 8 17 0 0 32.00 0.47 Mumbai Indians 24 11 13 0 0 45.83 0.84 Pune Warriors India 6 3 3 0 0 50.00 1.00 Rajasthan Royals 19 8 10 1 0 42.10 0.80 Rising Pune Supergiant 4 2 2 0 0 50.00 1.00 Royal Challengers Bangalore 24 12 12 0 0 50.00 1.00 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 4 10 0 0 28.57 0.40

Note: In 2010 Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings in Super Over after a tie

In 2015 Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals in Super Over after a tie

Highest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 232-2 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Dharamsala 2011 Won 231-4 20 Chennai Super Kings Cuttack 2014 Won 230-3 20 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2017 Won 226-6 20 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 2014 Won 221-3 20 Rajasthan Royals Mohali 2008 Won 214-8+ 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Indore 2018 Lost 211-4+ 18.4 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2014 Won 207-4 20 Chennai Super Kings Mohali 2008 Lost 206-4+ 18.5 Chennai Super Kings Abu Dhabi 2014 Won 204-2+ 18.2 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2010 Won 203-3 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2010 Lost 202-6+ 20 Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2011 Lost + batting second + batting second

Lowest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 73 15.5 Rising Pune Supergiant Pune 2017 Lost 88 13.4 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2015 Lost 88 15.1 Royal Challengers Bangalore Indore 2018 Lost 92-8 20 Chennai Super Kings Durban 2009 Lost 95-9 20 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2015 Lost 111-9 20 Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2016 Lost 112-8 20 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 2008 Lost 112-8 20 Pune Warriors India Mumbai DYP 2011 Lost 116 19 Deccan Chargers Dharamsala 2011 Lost

Highest Individual innings

Score Player Vs Venue Year 122 V Sehwag Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 2014 120* PC Valthaty Chennai Super Kings Mohali 2011 115* WP Saha Kolkata Knight Riders Bangalore 2014 115 SE Marsh Rajasthan Royals Mohali 2008 110* DPMD Jayawardene Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2010 106 AC Gilchrist Royal Challengers Bangalore Dharamsala 2011 104* HM Amla Mumbai Indians Indore 2017 104* CH Gayle Sunrisers Hyderabad Mohali 2018 104 HM Amla Gujarat Lions Mohali 2017 101* DA Miller Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 2013 100* KL Rahul Mumbai Indians Mumbai WS 2019

Leading Batsmen

Batsmen Mts Inns NO Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 SE Marsh 71 69 7 2477 115 39.95 132.74 1 20 DA Miller 79 77 23 1850 101* 34.25 138.78 1 9 KL Rahul 28 28 5 1252 100* 54.43 146.60 1 12 GJ Maxwell 52 51 5 1186 95 25.78 167.27 0 6 WP Saha 57 49 4 1115 115* 24.77 131.95 1 5 KC Sangakkara 37 34 2 1009 94 31.53 129.52 0 8 Yuvraj Singh 51 48 5 959 58* 22.30 127.69 0 3 M Vohra 45 41 2 957 95 24.53 132.73 0 3 Mandeep Singh 54 50 10 928 77* 23.20 123.40 0 3

Best Bowling

Bowling Player Vs Venue Year 5-14 A Rajpoot Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2018 5-25 AD Mascarenhas Pune Warriors India Mohali 2012 4-11 SM Curran Delhi Capitals Mohali 2019 4-13 L Balaji Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah 2014 4-15 MP Stoinis Mumbai Indians Visakhapatnam 2016 4-16 AJ Tye Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2018 4-17 PP Chawla Royal Challengers Bangalore Dharamsala 2011 4-20 S Sharma Delhi Daredevils Mohali 2017 4-21 AR Patel Gujarat Lions Rajkot 2016 4-22 BA Bhatt Mumbai Indians Mohali 2011 4-25 S Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders Pune 2015

Leading Bowlers

Bowler Mts Wkts Avg RPO Best 4W PP Chawla 87 84 26.63 7.52 4-17 1 S Sharma 56 71 22.35 7.77 4-20 2 AR Patel 68 61 28.93 7.52 4-21 1 IK Pathan 42 47 24.80 7.79 3-24 0 P Awana 33 39 26.38 8.26 4-34 1 MM Sharma 37 33 34.51 9.19 3-23 0 P Kumar 44 31 37.16 6.96 2-10 0

Captains

Player Mts Won Los Tied NR Win% AC Gilchrist 34 17 17 0 0 50.00 GJ Bailey 30 14 16 0 0 46.66 Yuvraj Singh 29 17 12 0 0 58.62 R Ashwin 28 12 16 0 0 42.85 GJ Maxwell 14 7 7 0 0 50.00 KC Sangakkara 13 3 9 1 0 26.92 DJ Hussey 12 6 6 0 0 50.00 M Vijay 8 3 5 0 0 37.50 DA Miller 6 1 5 0 0 16.66 DPMD Jayawardene 1 0 1 0 0 0.00 V Sehwag 1 0 0 1 0 50.00

Most Matches