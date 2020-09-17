News
IPL 2020: Meet the Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020: Meet the Chennai Super Kings

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
September 17, 2020 09:24 IST
Chennai Super Kings start off the IPL with a major handicap, having lost two of their experienced players in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

A couple of their players also tested positive for COVID-19 after their arrival in the UAE thereby delaying the starting of their practice sessions.

But there is no denying the fact that the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit still have enough firepower to go all the way and claim their fourth IPL title.

CSK are one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, having made it to the final eight times out of 10 appearances, including their two-year ban in 2016 and 2017.

CSK last won the title in 2018, finishing runners up last year to Mumbai Indians.

The team has several players in their late 30s including Dhoni, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo along with 41-year-old Imran Tahir, but they have a proven record when it comes to T20 cricket.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the player to watch out for as the left-hander is capable of winning games with both bat and ball, while the pace attack also looks healthy with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran.

Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, K M Asif.

Rajneesh Gupta presents Chennai Super Kings's record in the IPL over the years:

 

Result summary in each edition

YearPlayedWonLostTiedNo ResultAbdWin%W/L RatioPosition
2008 16 9 7 0 0 0 56.25 1.28 2nd
2009 15 8 6 0 0 1 57.14 1.33 4th
2010 16 9 6 1 0 0 56.25 1.50 1st
2011 16 11 5 0 0 0 68.75 2.20 1st
2012 19 10 8 0 1 0 55.55 1.25 2nd
2013 18 12 6 0 0 0 66.66 2.00 2nd
2014 16 10 6 0 0 0 62.50 1.66 3rd
2015 17 10 7 0 0 0 58.82 1.42 2nd
2016 Suspended         Suspended
2017 Suspended         Suspended
2018 16 11 5 0 0 0 68.75 2.20 1st
2019 17 10 7 0 0 0 58.82 1.43 2nd

Note: In 2009, Chennai Super Kings's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned without s toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose)

Result summary for each opponent

VsPlayedWonLostTiedNRWin%W/L Ratio
Deccan Chargers 10 6 4 0 0 60.00 1.50
Delhi Capitals 21 15 6 0 0 71.42 2.50
Kings XI Punjab 21 12 8 1 0 57.14 1.50
Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2 1 1 0 0 50.00 1.00
Kolkata Knight Riders 20 13 7 0 0 65.00 1.85
Mumbai Indians 28 11 17 0 0 39.28 0.64
Pune Warriors India 6 4 2 0 0 66.66 2.00
Rajasthan Royals 21 14 7 0 0 66.66 2.00
Royal Challengers Bangalore 24 15 8 0 1 62.50 1.87
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 9 3 0 0 75.00 3.00

In 2010, Chennai Super Kings lost to Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over after a tie.

Highest Totals

ScoreOversVsVenueYearResult
246/5 20 Rajasthan Royals Chennai 2010 Won
240/5 20 Kings XI Punjab Mohali 2008 Won
223/3 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2013 Won
222/5 20 Delhi Daredevils Chennai 2012 Won
211/4 20 Delhi Daredevils Pune 2018 Won
209/4 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 2015 Won
208/5 20 Mumbai Indians Chennai 2008 Won
208/5+ 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 2012 Won
(+batting second)

Lowest Totals

ScoreOversVsVenueYearResult
79 15.2 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2013 Lost
109 19 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 2008 Lost
109 17.4 Mumbai Indians Chennai 2019 Lost
110/8 20 Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2012 Lost
112 19.5 Mumbai Indians Chennai 2012 Lost
112/8 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 2008 Lost
112/9 20 Delhi Daredevils Chennai 2010 Lost

Highest individual innings

ScorePlayerVsVenueYear
127 Murali Vijay Rajasthan Royals Chennai 2010
117* Shane Watson Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 2018
116* Mike Hussey Kings XI Punjab Mohali 2008
113 Murali Vijay Delhi Daredevils Chennai 2012
106 Shane Watson Rajasthan Royals Pune 2018
100* Suresh Raina Kings XI Punjab Chennai 2013
100* Brendon McCullum Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 2015
100* Ambati Rayudu Sunrisers Hyderabad Pune 2018

Leading Batsmen

BatsmenMatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate10050
Suresh Raina 164 160 24 4,527 100* 33.28 137.39 1 32
Mahendra Singh Dhoni 160 143 56 3,858 84* 44.34 140.03 0 21
Mike Hussey 50 49 7 1,768 116* 42.09 123.63 1 13
Murali Vijay 67 67 4 1,676 127 26.60 126.77 2 7
Faf du Plessis 63 57 5 1,639 96 31.51 126.75 0 10
S Badrinath 95 67 20 1,441 71* 30.65 118.89 0 11
Matthew Hayden 32 32 2 1,107 93 36.90 137.51 0 8

Best Bowling

BowlingPlayerVsVenueYear
5/16 Ravindra Jadeja Deccan Chargers Visakhapatnam 2012
5-24 Lakshmipathy Balaji Kings XI Punjab Chennai 2008
4/10 Ashish Nehra Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2015
4/10 Lungi Ngidi Kings XI Punjab Pune 2018
4/11 Ravindra Jadeja Rajasthan Royals Chennai 2015
4/12 Ravindra Jadeja Kolkata Knight Riders Ranchi 2014
4/12 Imran Tahir Delhi Capitals Chennai 2019

Leading Bowlers

BowlerMatchesWicketsAverageRuns Per OverBest4W
Dwayne Bravo 89 104 23.12 8.37 4-42 1
Ravichandran Ashwin 97 90 24.22 6.45 3/16 0
Ravindra Jadeja 102 81 24.87 7.45 5/16 4
Albie Morkel 78 76 27.07 8.09 4/32 1
Mohit Sharma 48 58 22.17 7.81 4/14 1
Shadab Jakati 50 45 26.20 7.74 4/22 2
M Muralitharan 40 40 24.85 6.37 3/11 0

Captains

PlayerMatchesWonLostTiedNRWin%
Mahendra Singh Dhoni 160 99 60 0 1 61.87
Suresh Raina 5 1 3 1 0 20.00

Most Matches

PlayerMatches
Suresh Raina 164
Mahendra Singh Dhoni 160
Ravindra Jadeja 102
Ravichandran Ashwin 97
S Badrinath 95

 

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
