IPL 2020: Meet the Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings start off the IPL with a major handicap, having lost two of their experienced players in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.
A couple of their players also tested positive for COVID-19 after their arrival in the UAE thereby delaying the starting of their practice sessions.
But there is no denying the fact that the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit still have enough firepower to go all the way and claim their fourth IPL title.
CSK are one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, having made it to the final eight times out of 10 appearances, including their two-year ban in 2016 and 2017.
CSK last won the title in 2018, finishing runners up last year to Mumbai Indians.
The team has several players in their late 30s including Dhoni, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo along with 41-year-old Imran Tahir, but they have a proven record when it comes to T20 cricket.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the player to watch out for as the left-hander is capable of winning games with both bat and ball, while the pace attack also looks healthy with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran.
Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, K M Asif.
Rajneesh Gupta presents Chennai Super Kings's record in the IPL over the years:
Result summary in each edition
|Year
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Abd
|Win%
|W/L Ratio
|Position
|2008
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|0
|56.25
|1.28
|2nd
|2009
|15
|8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|57.14
|1.33
|4th
|2010
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|56.25
|1.50
|1st
|2011
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|68.75
|2.20
|1st
|2012
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|0
|55.55
|1.25
|2nd
|2013
|18
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|66.66
|2.00
|2nd
|2014
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|0
|62.50
|1.66
|3rd
|2015
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|58.82
|1.42
|2nd
|2016
|Suspended
|Suspended
|2017
|Suspended
|Suspended
|2018
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|68.75
|2.20
|1st
|2019
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|58.82
|1.43
|2nd
Note: In 2009, Chennai Super Kings's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned without s toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose)
Result summary for each opponent
|Vs
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|W/L Ratio
|Deccan Chargers
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|60.00
|1.50
|Delhi Capitals
|21
|15
|6
|0
|0
|71.42
|2.50
|Kings XI Punjab
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|57.14
|1.50
|Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50.00
|1.00
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|20
|13
|7
|0
|0
|65.00
|1.85
|Mumbai Indians
|28
|11
|17
|0
|0
|39.28
|0.64
|Pune Warriors India
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|66.66
|2.00
|Rajasthan Royals
|21
|14
|7
|0
|0
|66.66
|2.00
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|24
|15
|8
|0
|1
|62.50
|1.87
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|75.00
|3.00
In 2010, Chennai Super Kings lost to Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over after a tie.
Highest Totals
|Score
|Overs
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|Result
|246/5
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|2010
|Won
|240/5
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|Mohali
|2008
|Won
|223/3
|20
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|2013
|Won
|222/5
|20
|Delhi Daredevils
|Chennai
|2012
|Won
|211/4
|20
|Delhi Daredevils
|Pune
|2018
|Won
|209/4
|20
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|2015
|Won
|208/5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|2008
|Won
|208/5+
|20
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai
|2012
|Won
Lowest Totals
|Score
|Overs
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|Result
|79
|15.2
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|2013
|Lost
|109
|19
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|2008
|Lost
|109
|17.4
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|2019
|Lost
|110/8
|20
|Delhi Daredevils
|Delhi
|2012
|Lost
|112
|19.5
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|2012
|Lost
|112/8
|20
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai
|2008
|Lost
|112/9
|20
|Delhi Daredevils
|Chennai
|2010
|Lost
Highest individual innings
|Score
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|127
|Murali Vijay
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|2010
|117*
|Shane Watson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|2018
|116*
|Mike Hussey
|Kings XI Punjab
|Mohali
|2008
|113
|Murali Vijay
|Delhi Daredevils
|Chennai
|2012
|106
|Shane Watson
|Rajasthan Royals
|Pune
|2018
|100*
|Suresh Raina
|Kings XI Punjab
|Chennai
|2013
|100*
|Brendon McCullum
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|2015
|100*
|Ambati Rayudu
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Pune
|2018
Leading Batsmen
|Batsmen
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|Suresh Raina
|164
|160
|24
|4,527
|100*
|33.28
|137.39
|1
|32
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|160
|143
|56
|3,858
|84*
|44.34
|140.03
|0
|21
|Mike Hussey
|50
|49
|7
|1,768
|116*
|42.09
|123.63
|1
|13
|Murali Vijay
|67
|67
|4
|1,676
|127
|26.60
|126.77
|2
|7
|Faf du Plessis
|63
|57
|5
|1,639
|96
|31.51
|126.75
|0
|10
|S Badrinath
|95
|67
|20
|1,441
|71*
|30.65
|118.89
|0
|11
|Matthew Hayden
|32
|32
|2
|1,107
|93
|36.90
|137.51
|0
|8
Best Bowling
|Bowling
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|5/16
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Deccan Chargers
|Visakhapatnam
|2012
|5-24
|Lakshmipathy Balaji
|Kings XI Punjab
|Chennai
|2008
|4/10
|Ashish Nehra
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|2015
|4/10
|Lungi Ngidi
|Kings XI Punjab
|Pune
|2018
|4/11
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|2015
|4/12
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ranchi
|2014
|4/12
|Imran Tahir
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|2019
Leading Bowlers
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Runs Per Over
|Best
|4W
|Dwayne Bravo
|89
|104
|23.12
|8.37
|4-42
|1
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|97
|90
|24.22
|6.45
|3/16
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|102
|81
|24.87
|7.45
|5/16
|4
|Albie Morkel
|78
|76
|27.07
|8.09
|4/32
|1
|Mohit Sharma
|48
|58
|22.17
|7.81
|4/14
|1
|Shadab Jakati
|50
|45
|26.20
|7.74
|4/22
|2
|M Muralitharan
|40
|40
|24.85
|6.37
|3/11
|0
Captains
|Player
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|160
|99
|60
|0
|1
|61.87
|Suresh Raina
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|20.00
Most Matches
|Player
|Matches
|Suresh Raina
|164
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|160
|Ravindra Jadeja
|102
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|97
|S Badrinath
|95