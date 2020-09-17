IPL 2020: Meet the Chennai Super Kings

September 17, 2020 09:24 IST

Chennai Super Kings start off the IPL with a major handicap, having lost two of their experienced players in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

A couple of their players also tested positive for COVID-19 after their arrival in the UAE thereby delaying the starting of their practice sessions.

But there is no denying the fact that the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit still have enough firepower to go all the way and claim their fourth IPL title.

CSK are one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, having made it to the final eight times out of 10 appearances, including their two-year ban in 2016 and 2017.

CSK last won the title in 2018, finishing runners up last year to Mumbai Indians.

The team has several players in their late 30s including Dhoni, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo along with 41-year-old Imran Tahir, but they have a proven record when it comes to T20 cricket.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the player to watch out for as the left-hander is capable of winning games with both bat and ball, while the pace attack also looks healthy with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran.

Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, K M Asif.

Rajneesh Gupta presents Chennai Super Kings's record in the IPL over the years:



Result summary in each edition

Year Played Won Lost Tied No Result Abd Win% W/L Ratio Position 2008 16 9 7 0 0 0 56.25 1.28 2nd 2009 15 8 6 0 0 1 57.14 1.33 4th 2010 16 9 6 1 0 0 56.25 1.50 1st 2011 16 11 5 0 0 0 68.75 2.20 1st 2012 19 10 8 0 1 0 55.55 1.25 2nd 2013 18 12 6 0 0 0 66.66 2.00 2nd 2014 16 10 6 0 0 0 62.50 1.66 3rd 2015 17 10 7 0 0 0 58.82 1.42 2nd 2016 Suspended Suspended 2017 Suspended Suspended 2018 16 11 5 0 0 0 68.75 2.20 1st 2019 17 10 7 0 0 0 58.82 1.43 2nd

Note: In 2009, Chennai Super Kings's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned without s toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose)

Result summary for each opponent

Vs Played Won Lost Tied NR Win% W/L Ratio Deccan Chargers 10 6 4 0 0 60.00 1.50 Delhi Capitals 21 15 6 0 0 71.42 2.50 Kings XI Punjab 21 12 8 1 0 57.14 1.50 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2 1 1 0 0 50.00 1.00 Kolkata Knight Riders 20 13 7 0 0 65.00 1.85 Mumbai Indians 28 11 17 0 0 39.28 0.64 Pune Warriors India 6 4 2 0 0 66.66 2.00 Rajasthan Royals 21 14 7 0 0 66.66 2.00 Royal Challengers Bangalore 24 15 8 0 1 62.50 1.87 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 9 3 0 0 75.00 3.00

In 2010, Chennai Super Kings lost to Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over after a tie.

Highest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 246/5 20 Rajasthan Royals Chennai 2010 Won 240/5 20 Kings XI Punjab Mohali 2008 Won 223/3 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2013 Won 222/5 20 Delhi Daredevils Chennai 2012 Won 211/4 20 Delhi Daredevils Pune 2018 Won 209/4 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 2015 Won 208/5 20 Mumbai Indians Chennai 2008 Won 208/5+ 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 2012 Won (+batting second) (+batting second)

Lowest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 79 15.2 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2013 Lost 109 19 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 2008 Lost 109 17.4 Mumbai Indians Chennai 2019 Lost 110/8 20 Delhi Daredevils Delhi 2012 Lost 112 19.5 Mumbai Indians Chennai 2012 Lost 112/8 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 2008 Lost 112/9 20 Delhi Daredevils Chennai 2010 Lost

Highest individual innings

Score Player Vs Venue Year 127 Murali Vijay Rajasthan Royals Chennai 2010 117* Shane Watson Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 2018 116* Mike Hussey Kings XI Punjab Mohali 2008 113 Murali Vijay Delhi Daredevils Chennai 2012 106 Shane Watson Rajasthan Royals Pune 2018 100* Suresh Raina Kings XI Punjab Chennai 2013 100* Brendon McCullum Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 2015 100* Ambati Rayudu Sunrisers Hyderabad Pune 2018

Leading Batsmen

Batsmen Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 Suresh Raina 164 160 24 4,527 100* 33.28 137.39 1 32 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 160 143 56 3,858 84* 44.34 140.03 0 21 Mike Hussey 50 49 7 1,768 116* 42.09 123.63 1 13 Murali Vijay 67 67 4 1,676 127 26.60 126.77 2 7 Faf du Plessis 63 57 5 1,639 96 31.51 126.75 0 10 S Badrinath 95 67 20 1,441 71* 30.65 118.89 0 11 Matthew Hayden 32 32 2 1,107 93 36.90 137.51 0 8

Best Bowling

Bowling Player Vs Venue Year 5/16 Ravindra Jadeja Deccan Chargers Visakhapatnam 2012 5-24 Lakshmipathy Balaji Kings XI Punjab Chennai 2008 4/10 Ashish Nehra Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2015 4/10 Lungi Ngidi Kings XI Punjab Pune 2018 4/11 Ravindra Jadeja Rajasthan Royals Chennai 2015 4/12 Ravindra Jadeja Kolkata Knight Riders Ranchi 2014 4/12 Imran Tahir Delhi Capitals Chennai 2019

Leading Bowlers

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Runs Per Over Best 4W Dwayne Bravo 89 104 23.12 8.37 4-42 1 Ravichandran Ashwin 97 90 24.22 6.45 3/16 0 Ravindra Jadeja 102 81 24.87 7.45 5/16 4 Albie Morkel 78 76 27.07 8.09 4/32 1 Mohit Sharma 48 58 22.17 7.81 4/14 1 Shadab Jakati 50 45 26.20 7.74 4/22 2 M Muralitharan 40 40 24.85 6.37 3/11 0

Captains

Player Matches Won Lost Tied NR Win% Mahendra Singh Dhoni 160 99 60 0 1 61.87 Suresh Raina 5 1 3 1 0 20.00

Most Matches