India's T20 World Cup Records

IMAGE: Despite losing a couple of key players to injuries, India still start T20 World Cup 2022 as one of the favourites. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

India, winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, will aim to end their 15-year title drought during the eighth edition of the mega-event in Australia.

The Indian team, who take on Pakistan in their opening match of the World Cup on October 23, boast of several in-form players in Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli.

The bowling, despite the absence of the injured duo Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, looks to be finding their rhythm just at the right time as the Indians are once again looked as the top favourites for the World Cup.

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), K L Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

India's Schedule: vs Pakistan (October 23, 1330 IST), vs Qualifier (October 27, 12.30 IST), vs South Africa (October 30, 1630 IST), vs Bangladesh (November 2, 1330 IST), vs Qualifier (November 6, 1330 IST).

Twenty20 Internationals Career Records:

Batting and Fielding

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Arshdeep Singh 13 3 3 4 2* 133.33 0 0 2 0 Ravichandran Ashwin 59 15 9 163 31* 27.16 114.78 0 0 11 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 79 19 11 62 16 7.75 71.26 0 0 11 0 Yuzvendra Chahal 69 4 2 5 3* 2.50 45.45 0 0 11 0 Deepak Hooda 12 9 2 293 104 41.85 155.85 1 0 9 0 Dinesh Karthik 56 45 22 672 55 29.21 146.40 0 1 26 8 Virat Kohli 109 101 28 3712 122* 50.84 138.09 1 33 48 0 Mohammed Shami 17 2 2 0 0* 0 0 1 0 Hardik Pandya 73 54 15 989 71* 25.35 148.49 0 2 37 0 Rishabh Pant 62 52 12 961 65* 24.02 127.45 0 3 24 8 Axar Patel 32 19 9 162 20* 16.20 135.00 0 0 9 0 Harshal Patel 23 10 4 77 18 12.83 135.08 0 0 5 0 K L Rahul 66 62 8 2137 110* 39.57 140.40 2 20 22 1 Rohit Sharma 142 134 17 3737 118 31.94 140.59 4 28 57 0 Suryakumar Yadav 34 32 5 1045 117 38.70 176.81 1 9 22 0

Standby players:

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Ravi Bishnoi 10 2 1 10 8* 10.00 250.00 0 0 4 0 Shreyas Iyer 47 43 11 1030 74* 32.18 136.06 0 7 13 0 Shardul Thakur 25 6 3 69 22* 23.00 181.57 0 0 7 0 Mohammed Siraj 6 1 0 5 5 5.00 71.42 0 0 1 0

India: Bowling

GAMES BALLS RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE RUNS PER OVER BEST 4W Arshdeep Singh 13 277 376 19 19.78 8.14 3-12 0 Ravichandran Ashwin 59 1338 1517 66 22.98 6.80 4-8 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 79 1637 1917 85 22.55 7.02 5-4 5 Yuzvendra Chahal 69 1548 2095 85 24.64 8.12 6-25 3 Deepak Hooda 12 36 32 1 32.00 5.33 1-3 0 Dinesh Karthik 56 6 18 0 18.00 - 0 Virat Kohli 109 152 204 4 51.00 8.05 1-13 0 Mohammed Shami 17 357 568 18 31.55 9.54 3-15 0 Hardik Pandya 73 1115 1549 54 28.68 8.33 4-33 2 Rishabh Pant 62 0 0 0 - 0 Axar Patel 32 605 740 31 23.87 7.33 3-9 0 Harshal Patel 23 457 701 26 26.96 9.20 4-25 1 K L Rahul 66 0 0 0 - 0 Rohit Sharma 142 68 113 1 113.00 9.97 1-22 0 Suryakumar Yadav 34 0 0 0 - 0

Standby players:

GAMES BALLS RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE RUNS PER OVER BEST 4W Ravi Bishnoi 10 232 274 16 17.12 7.08 4-16 1 Shreyas Iyer 47 2 2 0 6.00 - 0 Shardul Thakur 25 506 772 33 23.39 9.15 4-27 1 Mohammed Siraj 6 144 253 5 50.60 10.54 1-22 0

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury and was replaced by Mohammed Shami.

Deepak Chahar was removed from the list of standby players due to a back injury and was replaced by Shardul Thakur. Mohammed Siraj was also added to the list of standby players.