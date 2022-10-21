India's T20 World Cup Records

India, winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, will aim to end their 15-year title drought during the eighth edition of the mega-event in Australia.
The Indian team, who take on Pakistan in their opening match of the World Cup on October 23, boast of several in-form players in Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul and Virat Kohli.
The bowling, despite the absence of the injured duo Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, looks to be finding their rhythm just at the right time as the Indians are once again looked as the top favourites for the World Cup.
India's Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), K L Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
India's Schedule: vs Pakistan (October 23, 1330 IST), vs Qualifier (October 27, 12.30 IST), vs South Africa (October 30, 1630 IST), vs Bangladesh (November 2, 1330 IST), vs Qualifier (November 6, 1330 IST).
Twenty20 Internationals Career Records:
Batting and Fielding
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Arshdeep Singh
|13
|3
|3
|4
|2*
|133.33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|59
|15
|9
|163
|31*
|27.16
|114.78
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|79
|19
|11
|62
|16
|7.75
|71.26
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|69
|4
|2
|5
|3*
|2.50
|45.45
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Deepak Hooda
|12
|9
|2
|293
|104
|41.85
|155.85
|1
|0
|9
|0
|Dinesh Karthik
|56
|45
|22
|672
|55
|29.21
|146.40
|0
|1
|26
|8
|Virat Kohli
|109
|101
|28
|3712
|122*
|50.84
|138.09
|1
|33
|48
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0*
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|73
|54
|15
|989
|71*
|25.35
|148.49
|0
|2
|37
|0
|Rishabh Pant
|62
|52
|12
|961
|65*
|24.02
|127.45
|0
|3
|24
|8
|Axar Patel
|32
|19
|9
|162
|20*
|16.20
|135.00
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Harshal Patel
|23
|10
|4
|77
|18
|12.83
|135.08
|0
|0
|5
|0
|K L Rahul
|66
|62
|8
|2137
|110*
|39.57
|140.40
|2
|20
|22
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|142
|134
|17
|3737
|118
|31.94
|140.59
|4
|28
|57
|0
|Suryakumar Yadav
|34
|32
|5
|1045
|117
|38.70
|176.81
|1
|9
|22
|0
Standby players:
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Ravi Bishnoi
|10
|2
|1
|10
|8*
|10.00
|250.00
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Shreyas Iyer
|47
|43
|11
|1030
|74*
|32.18
|136.06
|0
|7
|13
|0
|Shardul Thakur
|25
|6
|3
|69
|22*
|23.00
|181.57
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|5.00
|71.42
|0
|0
|1
|0
India: Bowling
|GAMES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Arshdeep Singh
|13
|277
|376
|19
|19.78
|8.14
|3-12
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|59
|1338
|1517
|66
|22.98
|6.80
|4-8
|2
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|79
|1637
|1917
|85
|22.55
|7.02
|5-4
|5
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|69
|1548
|2095
|85
|24.64
|8.12
|6-25
|3
|Deepak Hooda
|12
|36
|32
|1
|32.00
|5.33
|1-3
|0
|Dinesh Karthik
|56
|6
|18
|0
|18.00
|-
|0
|Virat Kohli
|109
|152
|204
|4
|51.00
|8.05
|1-13
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|17
|357
|568
|18
|31.55
|9.54
|3-15
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|73
|1115
|1549
|54
|28.68
|8.33
|4-33
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|62
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|Axar Patel
|32
|605
|740
|31
|23.87
|7.33
|3-9
|0
|Harshal Patel
|23
|457
|701
|26
|26.96
|9.20
|4-25
|1
|K L Rahul
|66
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|Rohit Sharma
|142
|68
|113
|1
|113.00
|9.97
|1-22
|0
|Suryakumar Yadav
|34
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
Standby players:
|GAMES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Ravi Bishnoi
|10
|232
|274
|16
|17.12
|7.08
|4-16
|1
|Shreyas Iyer
|47
|2
|2
|0
|6.00
|-
|0
|Shardul Thakur
|25
|506
|772
|33
|23.39
|9.15
|4-27
|1
|Mohammed Siraj
|6
|144
|253
|5
|50.60
|10.54
|1-22
|0
Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury and was replaced by Mohammed Shami.
Deepak Chahar was removed from the list of standby players due to a back injury and was replaced by Shardul Thakur. Mohammed Siraj was also added to the list of standby players.