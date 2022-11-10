News
Yet another milestone for King Kohli!

November 10, 2022 14:58 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Virat Kohli on Thursday scripted history as he became the first batter in history to reach 4000 runs in T20 Internationals. Kohli reached the landmark in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England in Adelaide on Thursday.

 

Earlier, Kohli became the all-time leading run-scorer in the men's T20 World Cups against Bangladesh in Adelaide, overtaking Mahela Jayawardene's record of 1016 runs, which was set in 2014. Kohli needed 42 runs to complete 4000 T20I runs and reached the landmark in the 15th over of India's innings with a boundary off Adil Rashid.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups, making him the only male cricketer to win the award twice.

Kohli also holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in all T20Is. He is ahead of captain Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam and Paul Stirling on the list.

AGENCIES
