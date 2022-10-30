News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Sultan of swing' Akram reveals addiction to cocaine

'Sultan of swing' Akram reveals addiction to cocaine

Source: ANI
Last updated on: October 30, 2022 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'My devices turned into vices. Worst of all, I developed a dependence on cocaine.'

Wasim Akram

IMAGE: Fast bowling legend Wasim Akram, in his upcoming autobiography Sultan: A Memoir, says his cocaine addiction started after he retired because he began to want 'a substitute for the adrenaline rush of competition'. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former Pakistan skipper and fast bowling legend Wasim Akram has opened up on his struggle with a cocaine addiction after his cricket career ended, in his upcoming autobiography Sultan: A Memoir.

After an 18-year international career, Akram, Pakistan's top wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket, retired in 2003, but continued to travel the globe for teaching and commentary gigs.

 

According to ESPNcricinfo.com, he claims that his cocaine addiction started after he retired because he began to want "a substitute for the adrenaline rush of competition” and ended in 2009 when his first wife, Huma, passed away.

"I liked to indulge myself; I liked to party. The culture of fame in south Asia is all-consuming, seductive and corrupting. You can go to ten parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me. My devices turned into vices. Worst of all, I developed a dependence on cocaine. It started innocuously enough when I was offered a line at a party in England; my use grew steadily more serious, to the point that I felt I needed it to function," Akram wrote in his autobiography, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It made me volatile. It made me deceptive. Huma, I know, was often lonely in this time… she would talk of her desire to move to Karachi, to be nearer her parents and siblings.

“I was reluctant. Why? Partly because I liked going to Karachi on my own, pretending it was working when it was actually about partying, often for days at a time," he added.

"Huma eventually found me out, discovering a packet of cocaine in my wallet… 'You need help.' I agreed. It was getting out of hand. I couldn't control it. One line would become two, two would become four; four would become a gram, a gram would become two.

"I could not sleep. I could not eat. I grew inattentive to my diabetes, which caused me headaches and mood swings. Like a lot of addicts, part of me welcomed discovery: the secrecy had been exhausting."
Following his wife Huma's death in October 2009 from the uncommon fungus mucormycosis, the cocaine use stopped, according to Akram.

"Huma's last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine in Windies Test squad
Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine in Windies Test squad
Vengaskar, Kulkarni to represent ICA on BCCI Apex body
Vengaskar, Kulkarni to represent ICA on BCCI Apex body
Game-changer Phillips makes most of twin reprieves
Game-changer Phillips makes most of twin reprieves
Elon Musk plans layoff at Twitter soon: Report
Elon Musk plans layoff at Twitter soon: Report
Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine in Windies Test squad
Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine in Windies Test squad
Verstappen on pole in Mexico and chasing F1 record
Verstappen on pole in Mexico and chasing F1 record
PIX: Liverpool, Chelsea shocked; Man City go top
PIX: Liverpool, Chelsea shocked; Man City go top

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20 World Cup: Karthik, Pant have gruelling nets session

T20 World Cup: Karthik, Pant have gruelling nets session

Credit bowlers for dead ball, says Greg Chappell

Credit bowlers for dead ball, says Greg Chappell

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances