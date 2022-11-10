IMAGE: India supporters cheer their team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images and Sarah Reed/Getty Images

The Indian cricket team fans will be happy to see Virat Kohli time the ball sweetly in T20 World Cup in Australia.

Kohli, who has been in a rich vein of form in the tournament, is the leading run-scorer in this year's T20 World Cup with 246 runs so far from five matches at a staggering average of 123.00.

King Kohli is the man for the big occasion and that's why Kohli is called the Kohinoor of India by his fans.

Yes we have our very own Kohlinoor in India!

