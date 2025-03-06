India Needs To Watch Out For 'Prince' Rachin

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra has surged to second place on the Champions Trophy run-scoring charts, amassing 226 runs in just three matches. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Rachin Ravindra isn't just making headlines -- he's rewriting cricket history. His blistering century against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final, his fifth in just 13 ICC ODI innings, places him among cricket's elite.

His meteoric rise began with a dazzling 2023 World Cup debut, where he smashed a century against England, setting the stage for a 578-run masterclass. Now, with two centuries in the Champions Trophy, Ravindra has proven his brilliance isn't a fluke.

His 108 off 101 balls, featuring 13 fours and a six against South Africa, wasn't just another century; it was a statement.

He is now the first New Zealander to score two centuries in a single Champions Trophy and only the eighth player overall to achieve the feat.

His 13-inning sprint to five ICC ODI centuries eclipses Shikhar Dhawan's previous record, marking a new era of rapid-fire achievement.

With his latest century, Ravindra has surged to second place on the tournament's run-scoring charts, amassing 226 runs in just three matches at a stellar average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 103.66.

His Champions Trophy campaign has been a masterclass in consistency and resilience. With scores of 25, 112, 6, and 108, he has showcased his ability to deliver under pressure, adapting to different match situations and turning games in New Zealand's favour.

Yet, his journey hasn't been without challenges. A pre-tournament head injury forced him to miss a crucial match, raising concerns over his availability. But in true champion style, Ravindra bounced back stronger, proving his unwavering spirit and insatiable hunger for success.

# Player Innings Centuries Runs 1. Rohit Sharma 42 8 2,160 2. Sourav Ganguly 34 7 1,671 3. Sachin Tendulkar 61 7 2,719 4. Shikhar Dhawan 20 6 1,238 5. Virat Kohli 54 6 2,541 6. Ricky Ponting 64 6 2,336 7. Kumar Sangakkara 59 6 2,215 8. David Warner 33 6 1,615 9. Tillakaratne Dilshan 42 5 1,475 10. Chris Gayle 52 5 1,977 11. Herschelle Gibbs 35 5 1,527 12. Rachin Ravindra 13 5 804 13. Joe Root 38 5 1,690 14. Saeed Anwar 25 5 1,204

With five ICC ODI centuries, Ravindra also cemented his place as New Zealand's leading centurion in ICC ODI tournaments, surpassing Kane Williamson (4 centuries).

In ODIs, all five of Ravindra's centuries have come in ICC tournaments, proving his ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

Having scored his fifth ODI century in just his 28th inning, he is the second-fastest Kiwi to reach this milestone, behind Devon Conway (22 innings).

Additionally, at 25 years and 107 days, he is the second-youngest Kiwi batter to achieve this feat, trailing only Kane Williamson (24 years, 165 days).

Social media is buzzing with admiration for Ravindra, with fans hailing him as 'Mr. New ICC' and dubbing him 'The Prince' for his extraordinary performances on the big stage.