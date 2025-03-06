HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'India know the surface, but we're ready for scrap'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2025 21:40 IST

'It's just the general feel of this tournament, moving around a lot. It's all part of the challenge.'

The Kiwis will tale lessons from the Group game loss against India into the Champions Trophy final on Sunday

IMAGE: The Kiwis will tale lessons from the Group game loss against India into the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner on Thursday acknowledged India's familiarity with the slow pitch here at the DICS, but said his side is ready for a "scrap" in the Champions Trophy final.

The Kiwis arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening ahead of the ICC showpiece's title clash against India on March 9.

 

"They've played all their games here in Dubai and know that surface. Obviously, the surface will dictate a little bit of how we want to operate. It might be a little bit slower than what we got in Lahore. It might be more of a scrap, but we're down to scrap," Santner said after touching base in the city.

However, Santner said New Zealand can take some solace from their experience of playing against India during the group stage.

India had beaten New Zealand by 44 runs in a Group A match that only carried an academic interest.

"We've come against a good side. I think we'll be better for the run we had the other day against them. We've had a bit of a roll on. Hopefully, it continues," he added.

The Antipodeans had to shuttle between Pakistan and Dubai for their last group match, semifinal and the final in a short span.

But the left-arm spinner said the team has adapted to a busy schedule in the last few days.

"It's just the general feel of this tournament, moving around a lot. It's all part of the challenge. I think we've been to every place here.

"Obviously, in Pakistan and Dubai. I think the guys understand it's part of it these days. As long as you're ready to go for the game, it's fine," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
