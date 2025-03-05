HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'You've Been The Best Team Without A Doubt'

March 05, 2025 17:34 IST

'It was a test of character, a true pressure situation, and you responded with a phenomenal team performance.'

Ravi Shastri

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri took the spotlight with a powerful speech that inspired the players. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram
 

The Indian cricket team, fuelled by a brilliant 84 from Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami's crucial three-wicket haul, secured a dramatic four wicket victory over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final at the Dubai international stadium.

This triumph, maintaining their flawless record in the tournament, was further amplified by a surprise visit from former head coach Ravi Shastri.

Shastri's return to the dressing room wasn't just a nostalgic moment. He was there to present the coveted Fielder of the Match award, a tradition orchestrated by Fielding Coach T Dilip.

The nominees -- Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli -- reflected the team's exceptional fielding performance.

As Shastri entered, the room buzzed with excitement. He immediately took centrE stage, delivering a passionate speech that resonated deeply with the players.

'This was a pressure game,' Shastri said.

 

Ravi Shastri

'You've been the best team in this tournament, without a doubt. Individual brilliance is vital, but championships are won through collective team effort.

'Today, we saw two champions clash. It was a test of character, a true pressure situation, and you responded with a phenomenal team performance. Those flashes of brilliance in the field? They change games. They are the turning points.'

The 'heavyweight medal' ultimately went to Shreyas Iyer for his pivotal run-out of Alex Carey in the tense 48th over, a moment that shifted the momentum decisively in India's favour.

Following the award presentation, Shastri personally congratulated each player, shaking hands and offering words of encouragement.

As he prepared to leave, Virat Kohli, with a determined look, reminded him, 'One more to go.'

Shastri, equally resolute, replied, 'One more.'

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

