IMAGE: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabel cheer in the stands, during the WPL match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabel were seen cheering UP Warriorz during the WPL match against Gujarat Giants in New Delhi on Monday.

Katrina and her sister were seen in the stands, waving flags, and later met the team in the dressing room.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif with the UP Warriorz team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

'These girls ……All heart... More power to you #itskaytobeyou #upwarrioz,' she wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

UP's Deepti Sharma's 88 went in vain as Gujarat won by 8 wickets.