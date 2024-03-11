WPL PIX: Gujarat Giants take control

IMAGES from the WPL 2024 UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants match played in New Delhi on Monday

IMAGE: Beth Mooney celebrates her half century. Photograph: BCCI

UP Warriorz's spin troika of Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and Rajeswari Gayakwad made life miserable for wooden spooners Gujarat Giants before Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74 gave them some breathing space with a total of 152 for 8 in a WPL game in New Delhi on Monday.

IMAGE: Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt added 60 in 7.5 overs to lay a solid foundation. Photograph: BCCI

Young Indian fielders in the Warriorz side committed basic mistakes in catching and holding fort in the deep cost, which cost the team an extra 25 runs.

Ecclestone (3/38 in 4 overs), Deepti (2/22 in 4 overs) and Gayakwad (1/28 in 4 overs) tightened the noose on the Giants after Mooney and Wolvaardt (43 off 30 balls) added 60 in 7.5 overs to lay a solid foundation.

However things went haywire from thereon for the Giants as once Wolvardt was dismissed, Ecclestone and Deepti choked the run-flow and got the valuable wickets in the process.

IMAGE: Sophie Ecclestone of UP Warriorz gets the run out. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat's Indian talent has been below par, and once again the likes of Bharati Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha and Tanuja Kanwer flattered to deceive with poor game sense and shot selection that left a lot to be desired.

With Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner struggling this season, there has been a lot of pressure on Wolvardt and Mooney.

Mooney, for a better part of her knock, scored at a run-a-ball and then the profligacy of the UP Warriorz fielders helped her get some extra boundaries.

The likes of Shweta Sehrwat, Poonam Khemnar and Saima Thakor are still not ready for top-flight cricket and some distance away from being decent fielders for this level.