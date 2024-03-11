WPL PIX: Kareena tosses coin, Mary, Masaba join in the fun

IMAGE: Boxing champion MC Mary Kom, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoy the WPL match between RCB and Delhi Capitals, New Delhi, March 10, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

There was a sprinkling of glamour in the stands during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Sunday.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan and boxing great MC Mary Kom were seen alongside other iconic Indian women -- fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Vineeta Singh, cofounder of SUGAR Cosmetics and media influencer and news anchor Faye D'Souza -- as they soaked in the fun.

IMAGE: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana with Kareena Kapoor Khan ahead of the WPL match. Photograph: BCCI

Kareena was handed the honour of tossing the coin ahead of the match.

IMAGE: Media influencer and news anchor Faye D'Souza, Vineeta Singh, cofounder of SUGAR Cosmetics, MC Mary Kom, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Kareena Kapoor soak in the fun. Photograph: BCCI

Six-time world champion Mary Kom wrote on her social media handles: 'What a game to be a part of!!! It was a beautiful feeling to see a full stadium. And especially seeing so many women supporting women was special. Together, let's ensure that every girl who dreams of pursuing sport has the chance to thrive and succeed!'