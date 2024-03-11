News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WPL PIX: Kareena tosses coin, Mary, Masaba join in the fun

WPL PIX: Kareena tosses coin, Mary, Masaba join in the fun

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 11, 2024 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Boxing champion MC Mary Kom, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoy the WPL match between RCB and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Sunday

IMAGE: Boxing champion MC Mary Kom, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoy the WPL match between RCB and Delhi Capitals, New Delhi, March 10, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

There was a sprinkling of glamour in the stands during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Sunday.

 

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan and boxing great MC Mary Kom were seen alongside other iconic Indian women -- fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Vineeta Singh, cofounder of SUGAR Cosmetics and media influencer and news anchor Faye D'Souza -- as they soaked in the fun.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana with Kareena Kapoor Khan ahead of the WPL match 

IMAGE: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana with Kareena Kapoor Khan ahead of the WPL match. Photograph: BCCI

Kareena was handed the honour of tossing the coin ahead of the match. 

fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Vineeta Singh, cofounder of SUGAR Cosmetics and media influencer and news anchor Faye D'Souza  

IMAGE: Media influencer and news anchor Faye D'Souza, Vineeta Singh, cofounder of SUGAR Cosmetics, MC Mary Kom, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Kareena Kapoor soak in the fun. Photograph: BCCI

Six-time world champion Mary Kom wrote on her social media handles: 'What a game to be a part of!!! It was a beautiful feeling to see a full stadium. And especially seeing so many women supporting women was special. Together, let's ensure that every girl who dreams of pursuing sport has the chance to thrive and succeed!'

Media influencer and news anchor Faye D'Souza, Vineeta Singh, cofounder of SUGAR Cosmetics, MC Mary Kom, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Kareena Kapoor soak in the fun.

Media influencer and news anchor Faye D'Souza, Vineeta Singh, cofounder of SUGAR Cosmetics, MC Mary Kom, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Kareena Kapoor soak in the fun. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni's first net session teases IPL 2024 spectacle
Dhoni's first net session teases IPL 2024 spectacle
WPL 2024 PIX: Richa heroics in vain as Delhi win
WPL 2024 PIX: Richa heroics in vain as Delhi win
Kohli will have to master Chepauk challenge: Harbhajan
Kohli will have to master Chepauk challenge: Harbhajan
Boxer Nishant closes in on Paris Olympic berth
Boxer Nishant closes in on Paris Olympic berth
'Educated youth prefer to be unemployed'
'Educated youth prefer to be unemployed'
Shaitaan Gets Superb Opening At Box Office
Shaitaan Gets Superb Opening At Box Office
Want to Lose Weight? Ask rediffGURU
Want to Lose Weight? Ask rediffGURU

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Honours even as Klopp-Pep EPL rivalry ends on high

Honours even as Klopp-Pep EPL rivalry ends on high

'Tera kya character tha...?' KL Rahul's banter with Pant

'Tera kya character tha...?' KL Rahul's banter with Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances