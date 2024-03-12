News
IPL 2024: Gambhir-Pandit combo could propel KKR

IPL 2024: Gambhir-Pandit combo could propel KKR

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 12, 2024 11:47 IST
Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as 'mentor' and will share ideas with coach Chandrakant Pandit 

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as 'mentor' and will share ideas with KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit. Photograph: BCCI and KKR

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is gearing up to turn out for his franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and is looking forward to Gautam Gambhir's presence among the franchise's management.

 

Venkatesh Iyer has become a regular in KKR's squad over the past few seasons, following a strong start in 2021. A youngster whose name was unknown went onto the field for KKR and made an immediate impact with some stunning shots. Since then, Venkatesh has earned a special place in the hearts of KKR fans by providing outstanding performances season after season.

"Gautam sir coming back is going to be a huge plus for KKR. I'm really looking forward to working with him. Whatever conversations I've had with him in the past, he has always talked about creating an impact for the team's goals rather than personal milestones.

"He is an amazing leader and I'm also excited to see the combination of him and Chandu sir (Chandrakant Pandit). Both are amazing tacticians and have the experience of winning trophies," the Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer was quoted as saying on KKR's website.

"It's always exciting to be a part of KKR and I feel honoured and privileged to play for this amazing franchise. The ultimate goal is to win the trophy. We know we have it in us to win it so we're looking forward to going out there and putting our best foot forward. I'm looking forward to contributing with both bat and ball, so let's hope for the best", the 29-year-old left-hand batter added. 

REDIFF CRICKET
