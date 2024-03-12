Kohli not a certainty for T20 World Cup?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will have to impress selectors in the upcoming IPL to book a spot in the T20 World Cup squad. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli is likely to be dropped from the squad for the T20 World Cup, reports stated on Tuesday.

According to The Telegraph, Kohli is not a certainty to play in the mega event that will be hosted by the West Indies and USA in June.

Kohli, who last played in the T20 series against Afghanistan in January, has not been consistently part of India's T20 set up.

With youngsters like Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dubey in the mix, Kohli's future in the shortest format of the game looks bleak.

Under Surya’s captaincy in the T20I series against Australia at home in November, India won 4-1. In South Africa, the three-match series was tied 1-1 after the opener was washed out.

While BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated last month that Rohit Sharma will lead India at the T20 World Cup, he didn't say much about Kohli's role, stating: "We will discuss Virat’s role in due course.”

According to the report, BCCI has left it to the selection committee and the team management to take a call on Kohli's T20 future.

Kohli will lead RCB in the IPL next week and it will be his only chance to impress selectors and the management ahead of the team selection for the World Cup.