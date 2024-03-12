News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Unveils Retro Look: Back to Long Hair, Bandanas

Dhoni Unveils Retro Look: Back to Long Hair, Bandanas

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 12, 2024 09:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni's new look has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans. Photograph: CSK/X

Chennai Super Kings' skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has surprised fans with a stylish throwback. The 42-year-old ‘Captain Cool’ has been spotted sporting long hair and a bandana during practice sessions for the IPL 2024 in Chennai, reminiscent of his early playing days.

This iconic look first emerged in 2004, Dhoni's debut year.

The long locks gained further fame after his explosive 183 against Sri Lanka in 2005 and his consistent run-scoring form in Pakistan the following year. Even the then Pakistan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf took notice, playfully advising Dhoni to keep the hairstyle.

 

Dhoni's new look has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans.

A CSK tweet declared, 'Bandanas just got a lot cooler!'.

This bold choice comes just 11 days before the start of IPL 2024, leaving fans wondering if their Thala is seeking a return to his glory days, both on and off the field.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni's first net session teases IPL 2024 spectacle
Dhoni's first net session teases IPL 2024 spectacle
'Tera kya character tha...?' KL Rahul's banter with Pant
'Tera kya character tha...?' KL Rahul's banter with Pant
Kohli will have to master Chepauk challenge: Harbhajan
Kohli will have to master Chepauk challenge: Harbhajan
SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja
SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja
How Kriti-Pulkit Fell In Love
How Kriti-Pulkit Fell In Love
'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'
'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'
What Led To Paytm's Big Fall
What Led To Paytm's Big Fall

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

'Pant won't be scared by the comeback'

'Pant won't be scared by the comeback'

PIX: Kareena, Mary, Masaba enjoy 'special' time at WPL

PIX: Kareena, Mary, Masaba enjoy 'special' time at WPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances