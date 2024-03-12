Dhoni Unveils Retro Look: Back to Long Hair, Bandanas

IMAGE: MS Dhoni's new look has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans. Photograph: CSK/X

Chennai Super Kings' skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has surprised fans with a stylish throwback. The 42-year-old ‘Captain Cool’ has been spotted sporting long hair and a bandana during practice sessions for the IPL 2024 in Chennai, reminiscent of his early playing days.

This iconic look first emerged in 2004, Dhoni's debut year.

The long locks gained further fame after his explosive 183 against Sri Lanka in 2005 and his consistent run-scoring form in Pakistan the following year. Even the then Pakistan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf took notice, playfully advising Dhoni to keep the hairstyle.

Dhoni's new look has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans.

A CSK tweet declared, 'Bandanas just got a lot cooler!'.

This bold choice comes just 11 days before the start of IPL 2024, leaving fans wondering if their Thala is seeking a return to his glory days, both on and off the field.