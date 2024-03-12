News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined

IPL 2024: DC's Rishabh Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 12, 2024 13:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

The BCCI on Tuesday declared Rishabh Pant fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming Indian Premier League, more than a year after he suffered multiple injuries in a harrowing car crash.

Pant, who plays for Delhi Capitals, has undergone extensive rehabilitation and is ready to play the dual role in the event starting March 22.

However, Gujarat Titans senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is out of action since the World Cup final last year, and Prasidh Krishna, who appears for Rajasthan Royals, have been ruled out of the IPL.

 

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024," said the BCCI in a statement.

Pant was present at the Capitals table during the IPL auction last year, and has been working on his fitness at the NCA since the unfortunate incident.

The accident had left Pant with a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery besides a fractured wrist and ankle. But he has done well to bounce back.

Shami is recovering from an ankle surgery and is not expected back before September this year.

"The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024," the BCCI statement read.

Krishna is also being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

"The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the NCA soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024," the BCCI said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024: Gambhir-Pandit combo could propel KKR
IPL 2024: Gambhir-Pandit combo could propel KKR
Dhoni Unveils Retro Look: Back to Long Hair, Bandanas
Dhoni Unveils Retro Look: Back to Long Hair, Bandanas
What makes Rohit Sharma a successful captain?
What makes Rohit Sharma a successful captain?
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
Manisha Rani Is Here To Rule Hearts
Haryana CM Khattar quits amid cracks in BJP-JJP ties
Haryana CM Khattar quits amid cracks in BJP-JJP ties
India rejects China's remarks on Modi's Arunachal visit
India rejects China's remarks on Modi's Arunachal visit
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli
Recipe: Shumaila Chauhan's Malai Broccoli

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...

Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...

SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja

SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances