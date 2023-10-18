'Way to go Netherlands... brilliant!'

IMAGE: The Netherlands players celebrate winning their World Cup match against South Africa in Dharamsala on Tuesday, Ocrober 17, 2023 Photograph: ICC/X

The Netherlands caused the second major upset in the World Cup within three days, stunning an in-form South Africa with a 38-run victory in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Forced to bat under challenging conditions due to rain, which reduced the contest to 43 overs per side, the Dutch found themselves struggling at 140/7.

Then their captain Scott Edwards orchestrated a remarkable recovery, scoring an unbeaten 78 off 69 balls, taking his team to a competitive 245/8.

With the pitch offering varying bounce and some turn, the Dutch sensed an opportunity against the South African batting line-up, which crumbled under pressure, getting all out for 207 in 42.5 overs.

This victory marked the Dutch team's first World Cup win against a Test-playing nation.

Former cricketers couldn't contain their excitement and admiration for The Netherlands cricket team as they delivered a stunning upset in the World Cup.

Here's what some of the cricketing greats had to say about the Dutch team's remarkable performance:

'Wow! What an incredible effort by the Dutch. I admire the way they conduct themselves. Scott Edwards was sensational in the final 10 overs with the bat, and the Netherlands' bowlers executed their job brilliantly. #NEDvsSA,' praised Virender Sehwag.

'A beautiful game at a stunning location, with such an unexpected outcome... Count me in every time! I had so much fun today. Way to go, Netherlands, simply brilliant! #SAvsNED,' wrote Dinesh Karthik.

'Netherlands many many congratulations on your historic win. You were discipline thru out the game. Specially in bowling. Wo chitthi mein kya hai??? #NEDvSA,' wrote Irfan Pathan.

'The cricket world is buzzing with excitement! The @KNCBcricket team shocks everyone with a sensational win against South Africa! Their skill and determination is shining bright! #NEDvSA #Netherlands #WorldCup2023', tweeted Suresh Raina who has opened a restuarant in Amsterdam.

'What an incredible story the Dutch have written for themselves. Shows once again that 'Never give up and keep chasing your dream'. #NEDvSA', posted V V S Laxman.

'They have had big days earlier but to beat a top ranked side like South Africa over 43 overs, instead of only 20, would probably make this the biggest day for the Netherlands @KNCBcricket,' exclaimed Harsha Bhogle.

'What an effort by @KNCBcricket to win this game tonight!! Played fearless cricket with both bat and the ball topped with incredible fielding!! Well done,' posted Robin Uthappa.