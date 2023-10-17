News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Home advantage' for confident Afghanistan against Kiwis

'Home advantage' for confident Afghanistan against Kiwis

October 17, 2023 20:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We spent 40 days here... the conditions are the same as in Afghanistan. That gives us extra advantage.'

IMAGE: Afghanistan will take a lot of confidence from their 69-run victory over defending champions England on Sunday, their first win over a Test-playing nation at a World Cup. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Adapting to sub-continental pitches and success with the ball in the middle overs are key to continuing New Zealand's winning momentum at World Cup 2023, their captain Tom Latham said ahead of Wednesday's clash with Afghanistan in Chennai.

 

Latham replaced Kane Williamson as New Zealand skipper after the latter's tournament-ending injury in Friday's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh, which made it three wins in three matches for the 2015 and 2019 finalists.

"For us it's about trying to adapt to each surface as best we can," Latham told a press conference on Tuesday.

"Some surfaces may be different to others and they may change throughout a 50-over innings... if we do that I think that gives us a good chance.

"I think it's always the challenge in white-ball cricket, how to stay aggressive through the middle stages when things don't tend to happen as quickly... we've always tried to be proactive and always looking to take wickets in some way."

New Zealand are playing an Afghanistan side fresh off a 69-run victory over defending champions England on Sunday, with their first win over a Test-playing nation at a World Cup providing a welcome boost after losing their first two matches.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said Chennai is a familiar venue for the sixth-placed team.

"India was our home for two to three years... in this ground we had our preparation camp for the 2019 World Cup," Shahidi added.

"We spent 40 days here... the conditions are the same as in Afghanistan. That gives us extra advantage."

Shahidi said Afghanistan needed to break their unfortunate habit of allowing their middle order to collapse if they wanted to build on their shock win over England.

"(Losing) back-to-back wickets puts pressure (on us) and that's happening with us for the last three games," he said. "We have to take responsibility as players, everyone in the middle order."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit the perfect skip to lead India to 3rd WC title?
Rohit the perfect skip to lead India to 3rd WC title?
'Rohit has that magical touch in him'
'Rohit has that magical touch in him'
'Kohli, Rohit would want to have Olympic medal'
'Kohli, Rohit would want to have Olympic medal'
World Cup: South Africa reeling after early wickets!
World Cup: South Africa reeling after early wickets!
Alia Wears Wedding Sari To National Awards
Alia Wears Wedding Sari To National Awards
Excise case: SC reserves order on Sisodia's bail pleas
Excise case: SC reserves order on Sisodia's bail pleas
Mukund faces action for not wearing India jersey
Mukund faces action for not wearing India jersey

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Viral fever hits Pakistan camp ahead of Aus clash

Viral fever hits Pakistan camp ahead of Aus clash

Why Shami is missing from India's 'perfect playing XI'

Why Shami is missing from India's 'perfect playing XI'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances