World Cup: Afghanistan opener Gurbaz reprimanded

World Cup: Afghanistan opener Gurbaz reprimanded

October 17, 2023 17:43 IST
IMAGE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed his bat on the boundary rope and a chair after his dismissal against England. Photograph: ICC 2023

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their World Cup 2023 league match against England in Delhi on Sunday.

 

Gurbaz was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match", said ICC in a media release on Tuesday.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Gurbaz’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when after his dismissal, Gurbaz slammed his bat on the boundary rope and a chair.

Gurbaz admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Paul Wilson levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Gurbaz top-scored with a blistering 80 from 57 balls to help Afghanistan stun World champions England by 69 runs in Delhi.

