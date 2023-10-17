Viral fever hits Pakistan camp ahead of Australia clash

IMAGE: Most of the players in the Pakistan squad were down with viral fever after their arrival in Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: PCB/X

Most of the Pakistani players, who were down with viral fever, after their arrival in Bengaluru have recovered though some are still under medical observation, PCB's media manager Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi said on Tuesday.

Pakistan will take on Australia in a high-profile World Cup clash in Bengaluru on October 20.



Pakistan team arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday a day after their seven-wicket defeat against India in Ahmedabad.



Bengaluru has witnessed several cases of viral fever in the past few months though it could have been a case of weather change that led to minor health issues to the members of the visiting team.



"Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," Ahsan told PTI on Tuesday.



He also confirmed that captain Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi are doing fine.



The team trained at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.