PHOTOS: Dutch celebrate a famous win!

PHOTOS: Dutch celebrate a famous win!

October 18, 2023 00:03 IST
IMAGE: The Netherlands' Sybrand Engelbrecht and Paul van Meekeren celebrate winning their World Cup match against South Africa in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Photographs: ICC/X

The Netherlands caused a stunning upset by beating South Africa by 38 runs in a rain-shortened match to inflict a first defeat on the Proteas in the ongoing 50-overs World Cup in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

 

Beaten in their previous two matches, the plucky Dutch side overcame a top-order collapse to post a competitive 245/8 in the 43-overs-a-side contest.

IMAGE: Pacer Logan van Beek was Netherlands' top wicket-taker, taking 3/60 including the key wickets of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen. Photographs: ICC/X

Scott Edwards smashed a captain's knock of 78 not out to rescue the Netherlands, who were reeling at 82/5 in the 21st over but went on to post a decent total.

South Africa suffered a collapse of their own when they began their chase and Temba Bavuma's side were eventually bundled out for 207 en route to their first defeat in the tournament.



David Miller made a brisk 43 and his dismissal in the 31st over effectively snuffed out South Africa's slim hopes of avoiding an upset.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
