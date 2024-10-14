Why India Will Be Cheering Pakistan

IMAGE: India's chances of qualifying for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals depends on the outcome of the match between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday. Photograph: ICC

India's narrow defeat against Australia has left their semi-final hopes on the brink in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.



Australia edged India by nine runs in Sharjah on Sunday to become the first team to qualify for the semis, whereas India's qualification from Group A is no longer in its hands.



India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals depends on the outcome of the last group match between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday.



India have four points from four games, while New Zealand have the same number of points from three games. Hence, a win for the Kiwis against Pakistan will see them advance to the semis as the second team from Group A.



If Pakistan, who have won just one of their three games, upset New Zealand then India will make it to the last four stage if the victory margin is not big enough.

Pakistan's negative net run rate (-0.488) could prove to be a big factor. They will need to beat New Zealand by a big margin to end with a higher net run rate than India (+0.322) and New Zealand (+0.282) and qualify for the semis if all three teams finish on four points.



Pakistan, since beating Sri Lanka by 31 runs in their opening match, have suffered successive defeats against India and Australia.

Group A Points Table: