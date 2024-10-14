News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Why India Will Be Cheering Pakistan

Why India Will Be Cheering Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 14, 2024 09:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India women's team

IMAGE: India's chances of qualifying for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals depends on the outcome of the match between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday. Photograph: ICC

India's narrow defeat against Australia has left their semi-final hopes on the brink in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Australia edged India by nine runs in Sharjah on Sunday to become the first team to qualify for the semis, whereas India's qualification from Group A is no longer in its hands.

India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals depends on the outcome of the last group match between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday.

India have four points from four games, while New Zealand have the same number of points from three games. Hence, a win for the Kiwis against Pakistan will see them advance to the semis as the second team from Group A.

If Pakistan, who have won just one of their three games, upset New Zealand then India will make it to the last four stage if the victory margin is not big enough.

 

Pakistan's negative net run rate (-0.488) could prove to be a big factor. They will need to beat New Zealand by a big margin to end with a higher net run rate than India (+0.322) and New Zealand (+0.282) and qualify for the semis if all three teams finish on four points.

Pakistan, since beating Sri Lanka by 31 runs in their opening match, have suffered successive defeats against India and Australia.

Group A Points Table:

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Points Table

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Harman laments missed opportunities in defeat to Aus
Harman laments missed opportunities in defeat to Aus
Women's T20 WC: India lose to Aus; semis hopes fade
Women's T20 WC: India lose to Aus; semis hopes fade
Despite injury, Healy's spirit unmatched in crutches
Despite injury, Healy's spirit unmatched in crutches
New York bound AI flight diverted after bomb threat
New York bound AI flight diverted after bomb threat
Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...
Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...
'Uncapped Player Rule Not An Exception For Dhoni'
'Uncapped Player Rule Not An Exception For Dhoni'
Blow for Australia! Green ruled out of India Tests
Blow for Australia! Green ruled out of India Tests

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Uncapped Player Rule Not An Exception For Dhoni'

'Uncapped Player Rule Not An Exception For Dhoni'

SEE: Dhawan, Gayle Show Off Dance Moves

SEE: Dhawan, Gayle Show Off Dance Moves

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances