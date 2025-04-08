Bhuvi Is IPL's Most Successful Pace Bowler

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most successful pace bowler in the history of IPL, surpassing West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo.. Photograph: BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar etched his name into IPL history in Mumbai on Monday, April 7, 2025.



The 35-year-old swing maestro became the most successful pace bowler in the IPL, surpassing West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo.



Bhuvi, playing his 179th IPL match, claimed 1/48 in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's thrilling 12 run victory over Mumbai Indians.

His landmark moment arrived in the 18th over when he dismissed the well-set Tilak Varma for 56, breaking a dangerous 89-run partnership with Hardik Pandya.



That wicket took his IPL tally to 184, overtaking Bravo's 183 wickets from 161 games.



Bhuvi stands third on the IPL's all-time wicket-takers list, trailing only spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (206 wickets in 163 matches) and Piyush Chawla (192 wickets in 192 matches).

Bhuvneshwar, who donned the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey for 11 years, was snapped up by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107.5 million) at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The move to Bengaluru has already paid dividends, with the veteran leading RCB's pace attack with guile and experience -- picking up a wicket each in all three games he has played so far.