IMAGE: Gabbar aka Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle aka Universe Boss in action. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle traded their bats for dance shoes in a recent viral video.

The batters, known for their explosive batting, showcased their moves to the tune of Gunna's Drip or Drown.

Dhawan posted the video on his Instagram, captioning it, 'Desi munda te Jamaican style da combo!'

Dhawan and Gayle are participating in the Legends League Cricket tournament, representing the Gujarat Giants.