Rohit's shot selection needs a bit of tempering: Gavaskar

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar urged the misfiring Rohit Sharma to be a bit more selective about his shot-making. Photograph: BCCI

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar feels the 'relaxed' approach of skipper Rajat Patidar has helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to eventually discover a pathway to success in the IPL after years of disappointments.



RCB are on a roll in the initial part of the IPL, and they have scored their first win at Chepauk in 17 years and ended a six-match losing streak at the Wankhede Stadium.



"Patidar certainly seems liberated as the leader. Seventeen years without a title, and now they understand what needs to be done to win. With a relaxed, laid-back captain, others are also stepping up with their experience to help move the team forward," Gavaskar told JioStar.



Gavaskar also lauded the role played by Dinesh Karthik, the RCB mentor.



"He has seniors who are always willing to lend a hand, and a strong support staff. Someone like Dinesh Karthik -- people don't talk enough about his influence.



"DK is the kind of guy who spends time with younger players, offering guidance and inputs. Rajat is lucky to have that environment -- a group that's been hungry for success," said Gavaskar.



The former Indian skipper said Virat Kohli's willingness to play lofted shots have made him an even bigger threat in this edition of IPL 2025.



"The big difference over the last season and a half has been his intent to play lofted shots much earlier. Earlier, those lofted shots would come later in the innings, but now he is looking to take risks from ball one, and that's making a huge difference.



"Bowlers who were prepared for his drives and flicks are now seeing the ball going over the infield for boundaries. That change in mindset has thrown the bowlers off," he added.



Gavaskar also urged the misfiring Rohit Sharma to be a bit more selective about his shot-making.



"When he gets out in the Powerplay, it hurts -- whether it's for Mumbai Indians, India. I believe his shot selection needs a bit of tempering.

"You have to be aggressive and score as much as possible in the first six overs, but choosing the right risks is the key," he said.



The 75-year-old said star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to competitive cricket for the first time since January after recovering from a back injury, will keep getting improved as he plays more matches.



"The first and foremost thing was seeing him come in steaming and bowling at his usual pace -- over 140 km/h.



"I believe that with a few more games under his belt, he'll likely hit 150 km/h as he gains more confidence in his back and feels secure enough to bowl at full tilt," he added.