Harman laments missed opportunities in defeat to Aus

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur led the Indian innings with an unbeaten 54. Photograph: ICC/X

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday rued failing to capitalise on loose balls during her 63-run stand with Deepti Sharma for the fourth-wicket, as he side suffered a nine-run loss to Australia in a must-win women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

India's defeat in the Group A match meant that their chances of qualifying for the semifinals will now depend on the outcome of the contest between New Zealand and Pakistan on Monday.

A win for New Zealand will knock India out of the race for the final four. India can, however, make it to the semifinals if Pakistan upset New Zealand.

Chasing 152 for a win, India huffed and puffed and eventually stumbled to 142 for nine in their 20 overs.

“The only thing is, when Deepti and I were batting, that time we were not able to utilise a few loose balls. We could have controlled the boundaries. I think we were still in the game,” said Harmanpreet, who scored an unbeaten 54 off 47 balls with six fours.

“But then again, as we know their (Australia's) experience, they know how to win games like that. We have to learn from them,” she said.

Harmanpreet admitted Australia gave India no freebies while her side were inferior in fielding.

“I think the difference between them and us is their fielding. They didn't give us easy runs. I think they have definitely the experience. They have played so many World Cups together,” she said.

“That is something that always shows that they are a great side,” she added.

Harmanpreet hoped that India would get a chance to play in the semifinals but added that the best four teams will eventually qualify.

“We knew this was a difficult tournament. Whatever was in our hands, we were trying to do that. But that is something which is not in our control,” she said.

“If we get the opportunity to play another game, that will be great. But otherwise, whoever deserves to be there, that team will be there.”

Australia stand-in captan Tahlia McGrath said India really came hard at her side but they were able to hold their nerves to qualify for the semifinals unbeaten.

“We want to win every game we play. We knew it was going to be a really big challenge for us today. They came really hard at us. I am just really proud of the group. We have our nerve at the end there,” she said.

“Obviously, nobody likes injuries, especially to some of the big players. An injury to a captain is always tough,” she said after standing in for regular skipper Alyssa Healy.