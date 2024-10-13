News
Despite injury, Healy's spirit unmatched in crutches

Despite injury, Healy's spirit unmatched in crutches

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 13, 2024 21:15 IST
Alyssa Healy

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy's determination led her to the ground. Photograph: ICC/Instagram

Australian captain Alyssa Healy will miss the remainder of the T20 World Cup due to a foot injury sustained during Friday's match against Pakistan.

She arrived at the ground on crutches ahead of the team's final Group A clash against India on Sunday.

 

Despite the injury, Healy's determination led her to the ground, showcasing her unwavering commitment to the team.

Tahlia McGrath lead the side in Healy's absence, with Ellyse Perry will be the vice-captain.

Cricket Australia released a statement providing an update on Healy's injury, "Alyssa Healy is unavailable for tonight’s game after suffering a foot injury on Friday night. She will continue to be assessed over the coming days and should Australia qualify for the semi-finals, her availability will be determined in due course."

REDIFF CRICKET
