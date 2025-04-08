Australia's Will Pucovski retires from all levels of cricket at 27

'I am 27 and hopefully I have a good life ahead of me ... I don't want to do any more damage to my brain.'

IMAGE: Will Pucovski was once seen as the future of Australian cricket as he made a half-century on his Test debut against India in 2021. Photograph: ICC/X

Former Test batsman Will Pucovski has confirmed his retirement from cricket at the age of 27 as the Australian continues to battle concussion symptoms more than a year after being struck by a ball in a domestic match.



The Melbourne native was once seen as the future of Australian cricket as he made a half-century on his Test debut against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2021.



It was to prove his only international match, though, as he suffered a shoulder injury in the field and was never able to break back into the squad due to repeated instances of concussion.



Pucovski confirmed to radio station SEN on Tuesday that he was still suffering symptoms more than a year after being hit in the helmet by a delivery from Tasmania fast bowler Riley Meredith in a Sheffield Shield match in Hobart.



"From there it's been a tough year, a lot of the symptoms didn't go away, which has led me to this decision," said the former Victoria number three, who has battled headaches, dizziness and lethargy.



"It's unfortunately gotten to a stage now where a year or so down the track (I am) still suffering, still don't really have the answers I have been looking for in terms of why I am still getting these symptoms, and it's come time to make this decision."



The setback he suffered against Tasmania was the 13th known instance of concussion over his career which began with huge promise as the right-hander racked up runs in Victoria's top order.

While on the cusp of playing test cricket, Pucovski withdrew himself from selection several times to manage mental health problems linked to concussion.



He told SEN he was still suffering from fatigue and with "things on his left side."



He said his next move would be in coaching with his local team, the Melbourne Cricket Club, which would help soften the blow of never playing again.



"I am 27 and hopefully I have a good life ahead of me ... I don't want to do any more damage to my brain," he said.