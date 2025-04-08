'Player of Match' Patidar credits bowlers after RCB break Wankhede jinx

IMAGE: Skipper Rajat Patidar celebrates with his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates after a tense victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar hailed his bowlers for showing courage during a tough target defence against Mumbai Indians, saying his 'Player of the Match' award actually goes to them for being able to control a batting unit on such batter-friendly conditions at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Patidar-led RCB continue to defy narratives and breach fortresses, having beaten five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk after 17 years and now five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede for the first time in 10 years, overcoming a scary partnership between Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya that threatened to chase down the 222 runs target set by RCB.

"That was a really amazing match. The way the bowlers have shown courage, it was amazing. To be honest, this award goes to the bowling unit because it is not easy to stop a batting unit on this ground. So, the credit goes to them.

“The way the fast bowlers executed their plans was great. The way Krunal (Pandya) has bowled is amazing. In the last over, it was not easy. I think the way he has bowled and the courage he has shown is amazing," said Patidar.

The 'Player of the Match' added: "At that time it was clear that we have to take the game deep (during death overs while defending the total).

"So, the discussion was to take the game deep and use KP's one over at the last. The wicket was good and the ball was coming on nicely to the bat. After the Hardik Pandya over, I went all out (with the bat). The wrist spinner is one of the main bowlers because they are wicket-taking and the way he ((Suyash Sharma, 0/32 in four overs) bowled was great."

RCB rode on scintillating fifties from Virat Kohli (67, eight fours, two sixes) and skipper Patidar (64, five fours and four sixes) to post a huge 221 for 5. Patidar was belligerent with his strokes down the ground as well as behind the wicket, bringing up his fifty off only 25 balls. He struck Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya for 23 runs in the 17th over.

In reply, Mumbai Indians finished on 209 for 9 in their 20 overs, as Krunal took three wickets in the final over, and suffered their fourth defeat in five matches this season.