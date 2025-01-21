Why Sachin Teared Up During Farewell Test

Photographs: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional episode from his farewell Test during the Wankhede stadium's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The iconic Wankhede stadium roared with the timeless chants of 'Sachin! Sachin!' as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar stepped onto the field during the venue's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

With folded hands and a warm smile, Tendulkar acknowledged the crowd's heartfelt reception.

At the event, Tendulkar shared an emotional episode from his farewell Test, revealing his heartfelt request to the BCCI to schedule the match at the Wankhede. The reason -- Sachin wanted his mother to watch him play live for the very first time.

'Before the series was announced, I contacted the BCCI and specifically asked if my last match could be held in Mumbai. I played cricket for so many years -- 24 years for India and nearly 30 years in total. However, my mother had never seen me play.

'At that time, her health was not well, and traveling anywhere except Wankhede was difficult for her. I wanted her to understand why I had spent 24 years competing in various places. The BCCI graciously accepted my request.'

The farewell Test, held from November 14 to 16, 2013 saw India dominate the West Indies, winning by an innings and 126 runs. Tendulkar scored 74 in his final innings, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma's centuries propelled India to a formidable 495.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on an emotional moment during his farewell match.

'When I went out to bat, it was nearing the end of play. The West Indies players honoured me, and the crowd gave me a warm reception. Tears welled up in my eyes, but I had to stay focused,' Sachin recalled.

'Just before the final over, I saw a close-up of my mother on the big screen. She was unaware of being shown, and I couldn't help but wonder if these emotional shots were necessary at such a critical moment.'

With a laugh, he added, 'I even joked that the producer of the broadcast might have a West Indies passport, as it felt as though he was toying with my emotions at that crucial juncture.'