Fan Takes Rohit's Autograph, Ignores Sachin

Fan Takes Rohit's Autograph, Ignores Sachin

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 20, 2025
January 20, 2025 11:47 IST

IMAGE: A young fan takes Rohit Sharma's autograph at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday. Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

A young fan caught the attention of cricket fans on social media after he took Rohit Sharma's autograph while ignoring greats Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar who were seated alongside him, during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

The little boy, who was wearing a Team India blue jersey, approached Rohit, seated in the front row, and got an autograph on his bat.

'CORE MEMORY,' Mumbai Indians captioned the video on Instagram.

Netizens were stunned that the child missed taking autographs of living legends Gavaskar -- the first batter to score 10,000 Test runs -- and Tendulkar -- the batter with the most number of Test runs and centuries.

'Bro you left the ultra legend signature god sachin,' replied an user to the post.

'Kid will regret not taking god's signature in future,' said another user.

'No way bro didn't take sachin tendulkar's autograph.'

'bro missed lifetime chance pf getting autograph of Sachin as well as gavaskar too.'

'Bro will grow up one day and realise he did the biggest mistake by not asking sachin as well for autograph.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

