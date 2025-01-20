Fan Takes Rohit's Autograph, Ignores Sachin

IMAGE: A young fan takes Rohit Sharma's autograph at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday. Photograph and Video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

A young fan caught the attention of cricket fans on social media after he took Rohit Sharma's autograph while ignoring greats Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar who were seated alongside him, during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, January 19, 2025.



The little boy, who was wearing a Team India blue jersey, approached Rohit, seated in the front row, and got an autograph on his bat.



'CORE MEMORY,' Mumbai Indians captioned the video on Instagram.

Netizens were stunned that the child missed taking autographs of living legends Gavaskar -- the first batter to score 10,000 Test runs -- and Tendulkar -- the batter with the most number of Test runs and centuries.



'Bro you left the ultra legend signature god sachin,' replied an user to the post.



'Kid will regret not taking god's signature in future,' said another user.

