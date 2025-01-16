'You Have Kept Mumbai Cricket Alive'

'You get inspired, you get motivated the moment you enter Wankhede, you always want to do well whether playing for Mumbai or India.'

All Videos: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Mumbai Captain Ajinkya Rahane speaks at the felicitation of groundsmen at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Ajinkya Rahane hailed the efforts of the Mumbai groundstaff, who were felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede stadium, declaring that they had made "significant" contributions for Mumbai cricket.

All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane with groundsmen at the Wankhede stadium.

Rahane, who captains the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, on Wednesday interacted with the MCA groundsmen who work at various venues like the Wankhede stadium, the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy at the Bandra Kurla Complex and the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali, north west Mumbai.



"During matches, every team expects a quality pitch and well-maintained ground. However, the hard work of the groundsmen often goes unrecognised. It's easy to criticise, but few consider the effort that goes into their work," Rahane said.



"You, the groundsmen, are vital to Mumbai cricket. Regardless of which teams come to play, your contributions will always be significant," he added.

Referring to the groundsmen as "Mama" (Uncle), Rahane stated that Mumbai's maidan cricket is alive only because of them.

"I learnt a lot from the mamas on how the wicket will play, how the grass affects the pitch."

Rahane recalled his long association with the Wankhede where as a youngster he got a chance to meet batting great Geoffrey Boycott.



"I have a lot of fond memories of the Wankhede. I remember when Geoffrey Boycott visited Wankhede, the youngsters were invited by MCA to meet him. As a youngster, it was great to get a chance to spend time with the great Boycott, to listen to his advice, it was a great learning experience," he recalled.

"I remember my first ever match at Wankhede was an Under-14 match. There are a lot of memories here like winning the Ranji Trophy, playing for India. I have so many good memories, that whenever I enter the Wankhede stadium I feel that positive vibe. You get inspired, you get motivated the moment you enter Wankhede, you always want to do well whether playing for Mumbai or India," Rahane, who led India to a memorable triumph in the Border Gavaskar series in 2021, added.