Did You Know Gavaskar Could Dance?

SEE: India and Mumbai cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Diana Eduljee shake a leg on stage during celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede stadium, January 19, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Cricket Association/X

We have all watched and admired cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar's footwork, one of the many skills that saw him attain success at Bombay and then at the international level.

But on Sunday, he wowed everyone with another dimension of 'footwork'.

During the Wankhede's 50th anniversary event in Mumbai on Sunday, Gavaskar and former India women's captain Diana Eduljee broke into a jig to the tune of Om Shanti Om from Farah Khan's 2008 flick of the same name.

That apart, Gavaskar's 75th birthday was also celebrated at the event at the most iconic cricket venue.