Why dropping Shami could be risky for India

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

India's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, expressed his satisfaction with Jasprit Bumrah's return to the pace unit, strengthening the team's bowling options ahead of the World Cup next month. Bumrah, who recently made his comeback after a prolonged injury layoff, has showcased his intensity and skill during the ongoing Asia Cup.

"We have been monitoring Bumrah's progress from the NCA, and we are very pleased with the feedback we've received," said Mhambrey in anticipation of India's final Super 4 match against Bangladesh.

However, India's primary pace attack now revolves around Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya, leading to the decision to rest Mohammed Shami, a move Mhambrey acknowledges is not easy.

"Dropping someone like Shami is never straightforward. His experience and contributions to the country have been exceptional. Having such conversations is never simple," he admitted.

Mhambrey emphasized that the team has communicated their decisions clearly to the players and that the players trust that these decisions are made in the best interest of the team.

Regarding Hardik Pandya's development as a bowler, Mhambrey expressed his delight, highlighting the hard work put into managing his workload and ensuring he achieves his full potential.

"I'm thrilled with the progress Hardik has made. It's something we've been working on diligently. We've carefully managed his workload to keep him fit and capable of delivering what we expect from him. When he consistently bowls at 140 kmph, he becomes a different bowler and a wicket-taking option for us," Mhambrey added.