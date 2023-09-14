News
What makes SKY click at 33...

What makes SKY click at 33...

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 14, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian T20 sensation, celebrated his 33rd birthday, solidifying his status as one of the most prominent players in the shortest format of cricket.

His journey in international cricket kicked off relatively late, with his debut coming at the age of 31 against England in March 2021. However, his arrival on the international scene left an enduring impression, primarily due to his audacious 'Calypso Shot' against the fiery Jofra Archer, a moment that earned him acclaim from cricket enthusiasts worldwide. This shot became symbolic of his fearless approach to the game.

 

Over the following two years, Suryakumar continued to dazzle spectators with an array of extraordinary and jaw-dropping 360-degree shots that reverberated across the cricketing world.

The outcome? A T20I career that is the envy of many. Across 53 matches and 50 innings, he has amassed an impressive 1,841 runs at an average of 46.02 and a staggering strike rate of 172.70.

With three centuries and 15 half-centuries to his name, including a remarkable high score of 117 against England, Suryakumar epitomises a rare blend of consistency, century-making prowess, and explosive power in T20Is.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has been a key figure for both the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His contributions in the IPL have further solidified his reputation as a T20 superstar.

Yet, despite his impressive T20 credentials, Suryakumar is still in the process of finding his footing in the One Day Internationals (ODIs).

In 26 ODIs and 24 innings, he has managed 511 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate exceeding 101. While he boasts two half-centuries and even earned a 'Player of the Series' award in his debut ODI series, Suryakumar acknowledges the need to unlock his full potential in the 50-over format, particularly with the impending 50-over World Cup on the horizon.

REDIFF CRICKET
