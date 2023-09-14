Bangla Game: Will India Play SKY, Shami?

IMAGE: Will India include Suryakumar Yadav for the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Bangladesh on Friday? Photograph: BCCI

A day after trouncing Pakistan, India survived a scare against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Fours match in Colombo on Tuesday.



The high-flying Indian batting line-up was brought down to earth by a splendid bowling performance and then a batting show from 20-year-old Dunith Wellalage.

The little known left-arm spinner blew away the world class Indian top order, claiming the big wickets of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his first three overs.



K L Rahul came to India's rescue with a fluent 39 on a difficult pitch, while Ishan Kishan battled it out for a patient 31.

Axar Patel showed why he got the nod as the spin all-round choice for the World Cup as he chipped in with a vital 26 to help India get past the 200 run mark.



This should serve as a timely wake-up call for the Indian batters -- who just a day earlier had plundered a huge 356/2 in 50 overs against Pakistan -- ahead of the all-important World Cup. They will need to find a way to battle it out in tough conditions when the pitch is not so easy to score runs and at the same time also learn to show respect to the opposition bowlers.

It was clear that India, fresh from their big win against Pakistan, had not taken the threat of young Wellalage seriously. After all, not many in India had heard of Wellalage who was playing just his 13th ODI, but it was clear to everyone who had seen the Sri Lankan all-rounder perform in age group cricket that he is one for the future.

He was one of the standout performers at the Under-19 World Cup last year with a tournament high of 17 wickets in six matches and was also Sri Lanka's top scorer with 264 runs in six innings.

With part-time off-spinner Charith Asalanka also taking four wickets and Mahesh Theekshana bagging one, it was the first time in a men's ODI that India had lost all ten wickets to spin.

It was at this same venue -- the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo -- in August 1997 that Sri Lanka's spinners had picked up nine wickets against India -- which was the record till now for most wickets by spinners against India in a men's ODI.



The Indian bowlers enjoyed another excellent outing. Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah was once again superb with the new ball as he looks back to his best, going into the World Cup.

With India needing early wickets, Bumrah got the wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis in his first four overs. Mohammed Siraj also struck early while keeping things tight to leave Sri Lanka reeling in the early overs and third pacer Hardik Pandya also played his part to perfection.



Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued his red-hot form with the ball. He took 4/43 to take his tally to nine wickets from the last two games.

Even Ravindra Jadeja made most of the pitch offering some assistance, taking 2/33, but Axar went for 29 runs in his five overs.

India were worried when Dhananjaya de Silva (41) and Wellalage (42) put on 63 runs for the seventh wicket before Jadeja dismissed the former to finish off Sri Lanka's hopes.

With India having qualified for the final, it remains to be seen if they continue with the same team for the inconsequential Super Fours match against eliminated Bangladesh on Friday.



India have played two full days of cricket in a row, including the reserve day against Pakistan and some of the players, especially the ones coming back from injuries, will certainly need to be given rest.



The returning duo of Bumrah and Rahul could do with a break against Bangladesh and start afresh in Sunday's final.



It is also the perfect opportunity to try out World Cup bound players like Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who haven't had much game time recently.



Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.



Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the Asia Cup Super Fours match against Bangladesh on Friday?



Please select your team from the list and do post your playing XI in the message board below:



